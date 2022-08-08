Global Merchant Acquiring Market to Reach a Volume of $41.75 Trillion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Analysis By Volume, By Transaction, By Payment Method, By Company Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of volume, the global merchant acquiring market stood at US$27.80 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$41.75 trillion by 2026. In terms of transaction flow, the global merchant acquiring market reached 421.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach 987.95 billion by 2026. Merchant acquisition is an essential component of card payment transaction processing. Merchant acquirers enable merchants to accept card payments by acting as a bridge between merchants, issuers, and payment networks, offering merchants authorization, clearing and settlement, dispute management, and information services.

Over the past few years, merchant acquiring market growth has been driven by its adaptability to the rapidly changing payment ecosystem. The merchant acquirer multiples have grown owing to the rapid digitalization wave across industries which has increased the usage of non-cash payments, globally. In addition, key growth drivers for merchant acquiring include eCommerce and mobile digital transactions, as well as the adoption of integrated payments and value-added services. The global merchant acquiring volume market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Payment Method: The market report has segmented the global merchant acquiring market into seven segments on the basis of payment method: (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, Local Card Networks, and Alternative Payment Models). The Visa card network segment held more than 41.9% of the share in the merchant acquiring market in 2021, as the Visa card network has been the largest card network holder during the historical period of 2017-2021.

By Company Type: The report splits the global merchant acquiring market into two different segments: scaled incumbent acquirers, and modern acquirers. The modern merchant acquiring segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 35.2% during the forecast period, as the market will be driven by growing demand for a cashless society in many countries, and additional demand for digital transactions globally.

By Region: According to this report, the global volume market can be divided into five major regions: Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia Pacific ), North America (The US, Canada , and Mexico ), Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy and Rest of Europe ), Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa . The Asia Pacific enjoyed the major share of 41.2% of the global market in 2021, primarily driven by the region's rising banked population, improving payment infrastructure, growing consumer preference for electronic payments, and rising merchant acceptance. Asia-Pacific is noted for being the first geography to show digital wallets as the primary eCommerce payment modality, which continues with digital wallets representing 68.5% of eCommerce transaction value in 2021. This is particularly true in China , where digital wallets accounted for almost 80% of eCommerce transaction value.

Global Merchant Acquiring Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Growth in E-Commerce

Digital Banking Services

Growth of Disruption across Payments & Banking

Rapid Consolidation in Merchant Acquiring Industry

Acceleration of SMEs Digitization

Challenges

Increasing Card Fraud in 'Card-Not-Present' Situations

Merchant Attrition

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Cloud Payment Migration

AI based Merchant Acquiring Services

Integrated Payments: Software-led Payments

Smart Payment Routing Merchant Acquiring Services

Rising Adoption of Frictionless Payments

Adoption of Cryptocurrencies as Payment

