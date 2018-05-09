Global Mercury Analyzer Market 2018-2023

The mercury analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 224.6 Million in 2018 to USD 315.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The mercury analyzer market is mainly driven by factors such as an increase in the number of regulations pertaining to environment protection, active participation of government and regulatory bodies to monitor environmental conditions, and increase in government funding for pollution monitoring and control.

However, growing public awareness about healthcare implications of environmental pollution and rising focus on ensuring the quality of food products are also expected to boost the growth of the mercury analyzer market. In addition, increase in industrial activities in emerging markets is expected to offer high-growth opportunities for players operating in the mercury analyzer market.



The mercury analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of type into cold vapor atomic absorption and cold vapor atomic fluorescence. Cold vapor atomic absorption (CVAA) is expected to lead the mercury analyzer market during the forecast period owing to its wide acceptance across various industries, such as mining, cement, and food, for determining the total mercury content in a given sample. CVAF is expected to grow with a highest rate during the forecast period.



Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of end use into environment monitoring (air, water, and soil); food; oil, gas, & petrochemical; healthcare; and others. Among all the end uses, environment monitoring is leading in terms of market share as well as expected to grow at the highest rate. Stringent government regulation to monitor and control mercury emission into atmosphere is the major factor driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Mercury Analyzer Market

4.2 Mercury Analyzer Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Mercury Analyzer Market in APAC, By End Use and By Country

4.4 Mercury Analyzer Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environment Protection Regulations

5.2.1.2 Active Government Participation and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions

5.2.1.3 Increased Funding for Monitoring Environment Pollution and Control

5.2.1.4 Increasing Public Healthcare Awareness About Implications of Environmental Pollution

5.2.1.5 Rising Focus on High Quality Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Mass Spectrometry Systems for Mercury Analysis

5.2.2.2 High Export Barriers for Environmental Technologies in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Industrialization in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Comply With Regulatory and Certified Authorities Guidelines



6 Mercury Analyzer Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

6.3 Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence



7 Mercury Analyzer Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Environmental Monitoring

7.2.1 Sample Types

7.2.1.1 Air

7.2.1.2 Water

7.2.1.3 Soil

7.3 Food Industry

7.4 Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry

7.5 Healthcare Industry

7.6 Others



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Mercury Analyzer, 2017



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Teledyne Leeman Labs

10.1.2 Tekran

10.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.1.4 Perkinelmer

10.1.5 Milestone

10.1.6 Analytik Jena (A Subsidiary of Endress Hauser)

10.1.7 Nippon Instruments

10.1.8 Hitachi High-Technologies

10.1.9 Mercury Instruments

10.1.10 Lumex Instruments

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Brooks Rand Instruments

10.2.2 Buck Scientific

10.2.3 Leco Corporation

10.2.4 Northern Arizona University

10.2.5 Hiranuma Sangyo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kwv5gm/global_mercury?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mercury-analyzer-market-2018-2023-300645650.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

