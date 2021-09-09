Global Metabolic Partnering Deals Directory/Report 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 1100 metabolic deals and contract documents from, "Global Metabolic Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Metabolic disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Metabolic deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

Report scope



In Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Metabolic Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Metabolic deal trends since 2014

Access Metabolic deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Metabolic partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 1100 links to actual Metabolic deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Indepth review of Metabolic deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Metabolic opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Metabolic opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Metabolic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years

2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type

2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector

2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development

2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type

2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Metabolic partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Metabolic partnering

3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values

3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments

3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments

3.6. Metabolic royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Metabolic deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Metabolic partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Metabolic

4.4. Top Metabolic deals by value



Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Metabolic therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Metabolic deals by company A-Z since 2014

Appendix 2 - Directory of Metabolic deals by deal type since 2014

Appendix 3 - Directory of Metabolic deals by stage of development since 2014

Appendix 4 - Directory of Metabolic deals by technology type since 2014

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8w4xl

