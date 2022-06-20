Global Metabolomics Market Report 2022: A $4.79 Billion Market in 2026

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022, By Product & Service, By Application, By Indication, By Metabolomics Instruments, By Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.



The main product and services of metabolomics are metabolomics instruments, metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services. Metabolomics instruments are devices used to extensively examine low-molecular-weight compounds in biological samples. The various metabolomics instruments include separation techniques, detection techniques and metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services involve bioinformatics tools and database, and bioinformatics services.

The different indications are cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others which are applied in biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and others.



Increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the metabolomics market growth. Metabolomics screens the potential biomarkers (specific cells, molecules, or genes, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) to measure the cancer drug responsiveness aiding early diagnosis.

Metabolomics approaches such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technique and mass spectrometry (MS) techniques have been used to study cancer. Companies like Metabolon Inc., Bruker Corp, and others have adopted metabolomics as a tool for early detection and cure for cancer.



The increasing complexity in interpreting data act as a restraint hindering the metabolomics market growth. Metabolomics tools generate huge quantum of data through metabolomics techniques and the generated data keeps changing not static, hence increasing the difficultly in interpretation of data.

For instance, data generated by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, an analytical technique used for metabolic profiling (a method to measure and interpret various low molecular weight and other intermediates), is difficult to process and interpret. High-level statistical techniques are required for classification and analysis of this data to uncover the biological knowledge which is time-consuming and expensive, restraining the metabolomics market growth.



Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services. Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks.

Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study.

