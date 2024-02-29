Global Metagenomic Market Research Report 2024-2028: A New Approach to Diagnostics, The Aging Effect, The Known and the Unknown, A Research Bonanza

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metagenomic Markets: Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Product and User 2024 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlimited growth potential? A Game Changer? It is not an exaggeration. Metagenomic assays could change the way medical treatment is done. Learn all about it in this new research report.

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower costs is driving a new type of genetic testing. Metagenomic Testing looks at all the genetic material in a sample. In the process it learns about infection, cancer, antimicrobial resistance, and the patient genome. It's a whole new approach. Chronic infection? Find out the real culprits. Secrets of the microbiome and gut health?

Metagenomics has the answers. In everything from human medical treatment to wastewater studies this new approach is creating startling answers. And finding new kinds of organisms and pathogens in the process. Already some minor medical miracles have been accomplished. This report looks at the technology, the applications, the users and the types of products that will be sold. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

The research makes you the expert in your organization. Get our research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. We wrote this report and we are ready, by phone or email, to help you use it. As always, assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges.

Scope of the Report

Market Sizes by Application

Clinical Market

Microbiome Market

Agriculture Market

Industrial & Other Market

Market Sizes by Technology

16srRNA Market

Shotgun Market

WGS Market

Other Technology Market

Market Sizes by Product

Instruments Market

Reagents and Kits Market

Software Market

Services Market

Market Sizes by User

Academic Market

Clinical Market

Pharmaceutical Market

Other User Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Metagenomics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size.

2.2.2 Clinical

2.2.3 Microbiome

2.2.4 Agricultural

2.2.5 Environmental & Other

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.5 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Metagenomics Applications

3.2.1 Clinical Metagenomics

3.2.2 Diagnostic Use

3.2.3 Syndromic Multiplex vs. Metagenomic Testing

3.2.4 Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.5 Managing the Microbiome

3.2.6 Public Health Use

3.3 Clinical Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.5 Physicians and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 A New Approach to Diagnostics

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 The Known and the Unknown

4.1.4 A Research Bonanza

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Metagenomics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 UK and U.S. Use Metagenomics for Biothreat Assessment

5.3 Phase Genomics Metagenomics Innovation Award

5.4 New Method for Human Gut Assessment

5.5 Metagenomic Sequencing Used for Pneumonia Care

5.6 Sepsis Study Shows Metagenomic Clinical Value

5.7 Delve Bio to Develop Metagenomic Sequencing Dx

5.8 Metagenomics Could be a Game-changer

5.9 Model Predicts Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

5.10 Microbiome Analysis May Yield False Results

5.11 Gut microbiome at center of Parkinson's disease

5.12 MicroGenDx, Evvy Partner for Metagenomic Test

5.13 Diagnostic accuracy of metagenomic NGS

5.14 Metagenomics implicates the gut microbiome

5.15 Charities Award $2M for Metagenomic Pathogen Research

5.16 Cost-effective metagenomic HiFi sequencing

5.17 Microbiome Links Uncovered

5.18 Metagenomi Named an Endpoints 11 Winner

5.19 Biotia Raises $8M in Series A Financing

Profiles of Key Companies

Arc Bio

BaseClear

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Biome Makers

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CosmosID

Element Biosciences

Fusion Genomics.

Helix OpCo

Illumina

Institute for Metagenomics

Karius

Metabiomics Corp

Metagenomi

MetaSUB International Consortium

Microbiome Insights

MicroGenDx

Molecular Stethoscope

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Noscendo

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

One Codex

OraSure Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

PathoQuest S.A.

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen

Second Genome

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Takara Bio

Ultima Genomics

Zymo Research Corp

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpdzun

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets