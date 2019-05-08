Global Metal Can Market Forecast to Reach US$57.255 billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Can Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal can (food and beverage) market is expected to foresee a growth at a CAGR of 1.71% to reach US$57.255 billion by 2024, from US$51.719 billion in 2018. The rising adoption of metal cans in the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the global metal can (food and beverage) market in the forecast period. This is due to the fact that metal cans help in the prevention of food decomposition and thus preserve it for a long time. The changing lifestyle conditions of people owing to the growing busy lives is further propelling the market growth which has increased the demand for processed and canned food and beverages. Additionally, the growing trend of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook foods will further emanate the growth of the global metal can (food and beverage) market in the coming years and beyond. However, the rising concern regarding the impact of metal mining on environment is restraining the market growth.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottoms-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the metal can (food and beverage) value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Metal Can (Food and Beverage) Market by Metal Type

5.1. Aluminum

5.2. Steel



6. Metal Can (Food and Beverage) Market by Application

6.1. Beverages

6.2. Fruits and Vegetables

6.3. Convenience Food

6.4. Meat and Seafood

6.5. Others



7. Metal Can (Food and Beverage) Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. Australia

7.5.4. South Korea

7.5.5. India

7.5.6. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Amcor Limited

9.2. Ball Corporation

9.3. Silgan Containers Llc

9.4. Crown Holdings, Inc.

9.5. Ardagh Group

9.6. Bway Corporation

9.7. Independent Can Company

9.8. Can Pack SA



