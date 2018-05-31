Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022: Development of All-in-One 3D Printing, Casting, and Forging Technique

About Metal Casting

Metals are used in different forms. Metal castings are needed to mold metals into diverse shapes and sizes as per the requirements. Transportation and heavy equipment account for most of the casting products. Metal castings are used for applications like automobiles, aircraft, railways, mining, construction, electrical equipment, oil wells, pipes, space shuttles, wind turbines, nuclear plants, and other applications like household appliances, kitchen and gardening equipment, furniture, idols, sculptures, and decorative items.

The global metal casting market will register a CAGR of 2.18% by 2022.

Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is incorporating casting process simulation technology. Simulation technology is used to produce reliable, high-precision, and cost-effective components through the casting method. It also aids in enhancing casting yield and reduce the overall processing time.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of X-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency. Metal casting industries use automatic or assisted defect recognition (ADR) in X-ray applications. With the X-ray technology undergoing several technological upgradations in its tubes or software incorporated with improved algorithms, the demand for this technology is increasing in the production process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant energy consuming technology increases overall production costs. The overall metal casting process consumes a significant amount of energy. During casting, the use of natural gas is common to treat metals, followed by the use of coal, coke, breeze, and electricity.

Key vendors

Alcoa

Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts)

Buhler

Dynacast

Thyssenkrupp

Toshiba Machine



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Incorporating casting process simulation technology

Development of all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging technique

Growing popularity of latest casting technologies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



