Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022: Development of All-in-One 3D Printing, Casting, and Forging Technique

The "Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About Metal Casting
Metals are used in different forms. Metal castings are needed to mold metals into diverse shapes and sizes as per the requirements. Transportation and heavy equipment account for most of the casting products. Metal castings are used for applications like automobiles, aircraft, railways, mining, construction, electrical equipment, oil wells, pipes, space shuttles, wind turbines, nuclear plants, and other applications like household appliances, kitchen and gardening equipment, furniture, idols, sculptures, and decorative items.
The global metal casting market will register a CAGR of 2.18% by 2022.
Global Metal Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is incorporating casting process simulation technology. Simulation technology is used to produce reliable, high-precision, and cost-effective components through the casting method. It also aids in enhancing casting yield and reduce the overall processing time.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of X-ray casting defect recognition increases efficiency. Metal casting industries use automatic or assisted defect recognition (ADR) in X-ray applications. With the X-ray technology undergoing several technological upgradations in its tubes or software incorporated with improved algorithms, the demand for this technology is increasing in the production process.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is significant energy consuming technology increases overall production costs. The overall metal casting process consumes a significant amount of energy. During casting, the use of natural gas is common to treat metals, followed by the use of coal, coke, breeze, and electricity.
Key vendors
- Alcoa
- Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts)
- Buhler
- Dynacast
- Thyssenkrupp
- Toshiba Machine
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Incorporating casting process simulation technology
- Development of all-in-one 3D printing, casting, and forging technique
- Growing popularity of latest casting technologies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
