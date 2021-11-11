Global Metal Glass Markets, 2021-2026 - Shift of Electronics Manufacturing Industry to Asia-Pacific & Increased Consumption of Ti-based Amorphous Alloys

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Glass Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal glass market volume should reach 341.6 thousand tons by 2026 from 249.9 thousand tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The electrical and electronics segment of the global metal glass market volume is expected to grow from 203.1 thousand tons in 2021 to 279.3 thousand tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The sensors and measuring instruments segment of the global metal glass market volume is expected to grow from 12.2 thousand tons in 2021 to 17.1 thousand tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report will cover the Metal Glass industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, product type, end uses and ongoing trends.

The Metal Glass market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate on the back of growth in AMTDs and mobile phones. More than three-fourths of Metal Glass is consumed by the electrical and electronics industry, which is comprised of AMTDs and mobile phones. The sensors and measuring instruments are projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increased use of automation technologies in various industries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries, including the electrical and electronics, magnetic products, and sensors and measuring instruments industries, experienced downturns.

Pricing of Metal Glass depends on the metal or metalloid used; however, owing to increasing competition during the forecast period, the prices of metal glass dropped significantly especially in countries such as the U.S., where imports from China increased drastically.

By product type, the metal-metal segment holds the major share of the Metal Glass market, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. Also, this segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the overall metal Glass market due to this product's increasing applications in the electrical and electronics industry.

The global Metal Glass market is fairly consolidated, and the top players account for a large share of the market. Top manufacturers of Metal Glass include Hitachi, Yuntu Energy, Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals, Materion Corp. and Epson Atmix Corp.

This report also considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world also took the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for the global metal glass market and its subsegments

Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the metal glass industry as against the overall global economy

Evaluation and forecast the overall metal glass market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-use and geographic region

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Brazil , Mexico , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Russia , China , India , Japan and other emerging economies

, , , , U.K., , , , , , , and other emerging economies Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Company profiles descriptions of the major manufacturers of metal glass and related products, including Dongguan Eontec. Co., Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Materion Corp., Seiko Epson Corp. and Usha Amorphous Metals Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History

Manufacturing Process

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Drivers

Growth in the Electrical and Electronics Industry and Increasing Investments

Increasing Awareness for Energy Conservation

Growth in Research & Development Activities

Restraints

Cyclic Production of Electronics Parts

Unfair Trade Practices and Trade Barriers

Trends

Shift of Electronics Manufacturing Industry to Asia-Pacific Region

Increased Consumption of Ti-based Amorphous Alloys

Injection Molding

Adoption Rate

Impact of COVID-19 on the Metal Glass Industry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Metal-Metal

Metal-Metalloid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use

Electrical and Electronics

AMTDs

Mobile Phones

Magnetic Products

Sensors and Measuring Instruments

Others

Chapter 7 Metal Glass Capacity

Estimated Production Capacity for Metal Glass

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Metal Glass

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Metal Glass Company Market Shares

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Dongguan Eontec Co., Ltd.

Exmet AB

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc.

Materion Corp.

PX Group

Qingdao Yunlu Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals

Usha Amorphous Metals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqmakp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

