Global Metal Glass Markets, 2021-2026 - Shift of Electronics Manufacturing Industry to Asia-Pacific & Increased Consumption of Ti-based Amorphous Alloys

Nov 11, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Glass Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal glass market volume should reach 341.6 thousand tons by 2026 from 249.9 thousand tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The electrical and electronics segment of the global metal glass market volume is expected to grow from 203.1 thousand tons in 2021 to 279.3 thousand tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The sensors and measuring instruments segment of the global metal glass market volume is expected to grow from 12.2 thousand tons in 2021 to 17.1 thousand tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report will cover the Metal Glass industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, product type, end uses and ongoing trends.
The Metal Glass market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate on the back of growth in AMTDs and mobile phones. More than three-fourths of Metal Glass is consumed by the electrical and electronics industry, which is comprised of AMTDs and mobile phones. The sensors and measuring instruments are projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increased use of automation technologies in various industries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries, including the electrical and electronics, magnetic products, and sensors and measuring instruments industries, experienced downturns.
Pricing of Metal Glass depends on the metal or metalloid used; however, owing to increasing competition during the forecast period, the prices of metal glass dropped significantly especially in countries such as the U.S., where imports from China increased drastically.
By product type, the metal-metal segment holds the major share of the Metal Glass market, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. Also, this segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the overall metal Glass market due to this product's increasing applications in the electrical and electronics industry.
The global Metal Glass market is fairly consolidated, and the top players account for a large share of the market. Top manufacturers of Metal Glass include Hitachi, Yuntu Energy, Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals, Materion Corp. and Epson Atmix Corp.
This report also considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world also took the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for the global metal glass market and its subsegments
- Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the metal glass industry as against the overall global economy
- Evaluation and forecast the overall metal glass market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-use and geographic region
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan and other emerging economies
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model
- Company profiles descriptions of the major manufacturers of metal glass and related products, including Dongguan Eontec. Co., Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Materion Corp., Seiko Epson Corp. and Usha Amorphous Metals Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History
- Manufacturing Process
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Drivers
- Growth in the Electrical and Electronics Industry and Increasing Investments
- Increasing Awareness for Energy Conservation
- Growth in Research & Development Activities
- Restraints
- Cyclic Production of Electronics Parts
- Unfair Trade Practices and Trade Barriers
- Trends
- Shift of Electronics Manufacturing Industry to Asia-Pacific Region
- Increased Consumption of Ti-based Amorphous Alloys
- Injection Molding
- Adoption Rate
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Metal Glass Industry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Metal-Metal
- Metal-Metalloid
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use
- Electrical and Electronics
- AMTDs
- Mobile Phones
- Magnetic Products
- Sensors and Measuring Instruments
- Others
Chapter 7 Metal Glass Capacity
- Estimated Production Capacity for Metal Glass
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Metal Glass
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Metal Glass Company Market Shares
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Dongguan Eontec Co., Ltd.
- Exmet AB
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Liquidmetal Technologies Inc.
- Materion Corp.
- PX Group
- Qingdao Yunlu Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals
- Usha Amorphous Metals Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqmakp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article