Global Metal Heat Treatment Market Projects Significant Growth, Accelerating at 3.11% CAGR through 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Heat Treatment Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recently published systematic analysis of the global metal heat treatment market reveals an expected increase of USD 17.72 billion between 2023 and 2028. This growth is accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11% throughout the forecast period, offering an exhaustive understanding of the market size, forecast, and overarching trends.

This comprehensive market research underscores the drivers propelling the expansion, identifying the integration of metal heat treatment processes into production lines as a primary growth factor. Additionally, burgeoning development projects in emerging economies, alongside rising demands from the automotive and aerospace sectors, further bolster the market's advance.

The segmentation analysis of the metal heat treatment market delineates key categories including end-users such as automotive, industrial machinery, construction, aerospace, and more. By material, the report explores the deployment of steel, cast iron, among others.

Geographically speaking, the market is divided into several critical regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a panoramic view of the global landscape. Significantly, the research identifies spiking demand for CNC-integrated machine tools as a major factor propelling market growth in the forthcoming years. Similarly, the ascension of electric vehicles and the popularity of lightweight vehicles are expected to inject considerable dynamism into the market space.

Within the vendor analysis, the report presents an in-depth evaluation of market leaders, complementing strategic insights for businesses to enhance their market stance. The analysis illuminates an array of vendors and anticipates trends and challenges poised to influence market growth trajectory, equipping companies to strategically harness anticipated growth opportunities.

The result of an objective confluence of primary and secondary research, this market research report stands on inputs from key industry participants, providing a complete competitive landscape based on profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

Report Scope:

Metal heat treatment market sizing

Metal heat treatment market forecast

Metal heat treatment market industry analysis

By End-user

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Construction

Aerospace

Others

By Material

Steel

Cast iron

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa



Companies Profiled:

Advanced Heat Treat Corp.

American Metal Treating Inc.

Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Bodycote Plc

East Lind Heat Treat Inc.

General Metal Heat Treating Inc.

Metal Heat Co. Ltd.

Nabertherm GmbH

NATIONAL HEAT TREAT LLC

ONEX Corp.

Pacific Metallurgical Inc

Park Ohio Holdings Corp.

Peters Heat Treating Inc.

SECO WARWICK SA

SEI Heat Treat

Shanghai Hedinger Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.

Thermex Metal Treating Ltd

TRI J Metal Heat Treating Inc.

Unitherm Engineers Ltd.

Voestalpine AG



