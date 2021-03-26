Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Report 2020-2025: Potential Opportunities in New Applications, Such as Robots, High-Speed Machinery, and High-Speed Rotating Shafts

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Matrix Composite Market by Matrix Type (Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Copper MMC, Super Alloys MMC), Reinforcement Type, Production Technology, Reinforcement Material, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal matrix composite is extensively used in automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, industrial, and various other sectors. Increasing usage of metal matrix composite to manufacture lightweight vehicle componenst in the automotive & transportation industry is laying a key role behind the growth of MMC market.



"Powder metallurgy production technology to dominate the market in terms of value."



The powder metallurgy segment holds the majority of the share in the MMC market. The powder metallurgy technology is widely used for MMC production as it gives products having superior properties and modest cost, and the process is commercially available. Compatibility with various materials and the increasing demand for powder metallurgically produced MMC products from industries such as aerospace and ground transportations are expected to drive the global MMC market in powder metallurgy production technology



"Super Alloys is the fastest-growing matrix type in the market in terms of value."



Super alloys MMC is the fastest-growing segment in the market in terms of matrix type. Super alloy metals provide resistance against heat and wear. They have a melting point above 3,632F and possess high strength. These MMCs possess properties such as high strength at elevated temperature, high resistance to thermal shock, and good electrical and heat-conducting properties. Owing to their hardness at elevated temperatures and wear resistance, refractory MMCs are used in various industrial tools.



"Discontinuous reinforcement held the major market in terms of value."



Discontinuous reinforcements holds the major share in the global MMC market owing to increased usage of short fibers and whiskers. The discontinuous reinforcement MMC offers benefits such as a higher production rate than continuous MMC. Discontinuous MMCs can be produced by various production techniques such as powder metallurgy, low-pressure infiltration, squeeze casting, and spray depositions.



"Silicon Carbide is the largest segment in the global metal matrix composite market in the reinforcement material segment."



Silicon Carbide is the most widely used type of reinforcement material in the globalMMC market owing to high demand from the electrical & electronics, automotive, and others sectors. SiC reinforcement increases the tensile strength, hardness, density, and wear resistance of MMC. The particle distribution plays a vital role in the properties of the Al MMC and is improved by intensive shearing. SiC is the most preferred reinforcement material in MMC as it is used with various matrix systems such as aluminum, magnesium, and copper.



"North America is the fastest-growing metal matrix composite, in terms of volume."



North America is the largest MMC market due to its rising demand from aircraft manufacturers and space component manufacturers in the US and Canada. The growing need to produce lightweight vehicles by using metal matrix composites in order to enhance fuel efficiency is further contributing to the growth of the market. Morevre, the company has the presence of major MMC manufacturers, including MAterion Corporation, 3M, and CPS Technologies Corporation, to name a few.

These MMCs are highly suitable for various end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, and other sectors. Some of the key players in the MMC market are Materion Corporation (US), CPS Technologies Corporation (US), GKN Sinter Metals (UK), 3M (US), and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Use of Mmcs for Manufacturing Structural Aerospace Composite Parts

Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Strong Mmc from the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Restraints

Complicated Manufacturing Process

Concerns About Reparability and Recyclability

Disruption in Supply Chain and Lower Demand Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in New Applications, Such as Robots, High-Speed Machinery, and High-Speed Rotating Shafts

Challenges

Develop a Low-Cost, Highly Reliable Manufacturing Process

Develop Low-Cost Fiber Reinforcement and Highly Reliable Coating for Reinforcement-Matrix Interface

Maintaining An Uninterrupted Supply Chain and Operating at Full Capacity

Company Profiles

Materion Corporation

CPS Technologies Corporation

GKN Sinter Metals

3M

Destsce Edelstaslwerke Gmbh

Metal Matrix Cast Composites, LLC

Plansee Se

Ceramtec

Sandvik Ab

Ferrotec Corporation

Other Companies

Dwa Aluminum Composites

Sitek Insulation

Talon Composites

Fabrisonic

MC 21

Composites Metal Technology

Tisics

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

MBN Nanomaterialia

