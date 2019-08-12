Global Metal Matrix Composites Market to 2024 - Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Matrix Composites - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metal Matrix Composites in US$ Thousand.

The Global Market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Aluminum Matrix Composites

Refractory Metal Matrix Composites

Other Metal Matrix Composites

The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:

Ground Transportation

Electronics/Thermal Management

Aerospace

Industrial

Others

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3A Composites ( Switzerland )

) 3M . Company ( USA )

. Company ( ) Ceradyne, Inc. ( USA )

) ADMA Products, Inc. ( USA )

) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products ( USA )

) CPS Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Daewha Alloytic Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH ( Germany )

) DWA Aluminum Composites USA , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) GKN plc (UK)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Materion Corporation ( USA )

) Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, Inc. ( USA )

) Sandvik Group ( Sweden )

) SANTIER, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Thermal Transfer Composites LLC ( USA )

) TISICS Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Composites

A Prelude

Metal Matrix Composites

A Review

Metal Matrix Composites Market Exhibit Significant Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth in Industrial Sector

Market Outlook

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Brief Overview



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Matrix Composites

the Future of Metals

Ground Transportation Industry

The Largest Revenue Contributor

Automotive Industry

A Major End-Use Market for Metal Matrix Composites

Aluminum Metal Matrix

The Most Preferred in Automotive Industry

Nanotechnology Technique Used for Advanced Engineering Materials

Increase in Automotive Production Augurs Well for the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Railways

Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Electronics Sector Offers Robust Growth Opportunities for MMCs

Opportunities Aplenty in Electronics Packaging & Thermal Management Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Drives Demand for Metal Matrix Composites

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-Term Opportunities

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects for Metal Matrix Composites

Developments and Innovations Underway

Self-Healing Properties

The Cost Factor

A Look into Other Defense Related Applications for MMCs

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Adoption of MMCs in Production of Military/Defense Related Products

Nuclear Power Continues to Find Attention

To Boost Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Applications to Drive Future Growth

Metal Composite Materials Find Increased Usage in Buildings

Sports and Biomedical Sectors

Power Transmission Segment Offers Plenty of Opportunities

MMC Issues & Challenges

High Costs

Biggest Hurdle to MMC Growth

The Way Forward

Solutions Related to AMCs

Increased Focus on R&D Efforts to Drive Market Growth



3. INNOVATIONS/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENTS

Hybrid MMCs for Better Mechanical Properties

Nano Particles-Reinforced MMCs

A Most Recent Advancement

Potential Applications of Nano Particles-reinforced MMCs

New Stir-Casting Method for Economically Viable Production of MMCs in Large Quantities

Ceramic-Matrix-Composites Gain Popularity for Aircraft Engines but Issues Persist



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Composite

Matrix

Reinforcement

Types of Reinforcements

Continuous Reinforcement

Discontinuous Reinforcement

Metal Matrix Composite

MMC Classification

Continuous MMCs

Multifilament MMCs

Monofilaments

Discontinuous MMCs

Particulate MMCs

Short Fiber MMCs

Whiskers

Cermets

Metallic Foams

Layered MMCs

Hybrid Metal Composites

Intermetallic Matrix Composites

Methods for MMC Fabrication

Solid State Method

Powder Metallurgy

Liquid State Method

Physical Vapor Deposition

Aluminum Matrix Composites (AMCs)

Definition

Types of AMCs

Continuous Fiber-Reinforced AMCs (CFAMCs)

Particle Reinforced AMCs (PAMCs)

Whisker

or Short Fiber-Reinforced AMCs

Mono Filament Reinforced AMCs

Aluminum with Silicon Carbide (SiC) Whiskers

Aluminum with Boron

Aluminum with Graphite (Gr/Al)

Ceramic Reinforcements' Impact on Aluminum Matrix

AMC Fabrication Methods

Solid State Processing

Powder Metallurgy

Diffusion Bonding

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Liquid State Processing

Stir Casting (Vortex Technique)

Infiltration Process

Spray Deposition/Direct Processing

Reactive Processing (In-situ Processing)

AMC Applications

Applications in the Aerospace Sector

Refractory Metal Matrix Composites

Titanium Matrix Composites

TMC Applications

Copper Matrix Composites



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Materion to Supply AlBeMet Metal Matrix Composite Parts to UTC Aerospace Systems

Boeing Invests in Gamma Alloys for Development of Advanced Metal-Matrix Composites

Egide Acquires TMS LLC dba Santier

Materion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Heraeus Group



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (13)

(13) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (7)

(7)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

