Global Metal-organic Frameworks Market Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Leading Players | BASF, NanoResearch Elements, Matrix Sensors, Samsung Electronics and Strem Chemicals
Jan 11, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of metal-organic frameworks, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.
The publisher delineates the current market status for metal-organic frameworks, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The MOF market is analyzed based on the following segments: metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of MOF technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for MOFs are also identified and grouped in segments (chemical/petrochemical/environmental, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences, electronics and optoelectronics, and others).
The second section provides a technological review of metal-organic frameworks. This section offers a detailed description of MOF materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2017, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis for metal-organic frameworks. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.
The analysis of current revenues for metal-organic frameworks is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for metal-organic frameworks within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of metal-organic frameworks, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to MOF materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.
Report Includes:
- Detailed review of metal-organic frameworks, focusing on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications
- Estimation of current market size and market share analysis of MOFs by material chemistry, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region, with growth forecasts through 2025 for each market segment
- Insight into the fabrication processes for these organic-inorganic materials, and discussion of major manufacturing and technical issues
- Opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven materials market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments
- Emphasis on the current research and development activities related to MOFs resulting in the issuance of patents, and identification of key industry players and their competitive landscape
- A relevant patent analysis for metal-organic frameworks and summary of the recently awarded U.S. patents along with their general trends
- Profiles of the leading companies active in the global market, including BASF, NanoResearch Elements, Matrix Sensors, Samsung Electronics and Strem Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Metal-organic Frameworks
- Sorbents
- Milestones in the History of Metal-organic Frameworks and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Metal-organic Frameworks
- Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental
- Energy
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Others
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Materials
- Metal Components
- Organic Linkers
- Guest Species
- Multifunctionality
- MOF Composites and Derivatives
- Porosity
- Configurations
- Rigid and Flexible MOFs
- Fabrication Processes for Metal-organic Frameworks
- Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Methods
- Microwave-assisted Synthesis
- Sonochemical Synthesis
- Electrochemical Synthesis
- Mechanochemical Synthesis
- Spray Drying
- Thin Film Fabrication
- Ultrathin Film Fabrication
- Membrane Fabrication
- 3D Printing
- Incorporation of Guest Species
- Latest Technological Developments, 2017 to Present
- MOFs for Bioimaging
- MOFs for Flexible Displays
- Process for MOF Mass Production
- MOFs for Cryopreservation of Red Blood Cells
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Outline of Analysis
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Metal Node Type
- Market for by Composition
- Market by Configuration
- Market by Shape
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental
- Energy
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market by Metal Node Type
- Market by Composition
- Market by Configuration
- Market for MOFs by Shape
- Market by Application
- Market by Country/Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Metal-organic Frameworks
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Material Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Acsynam
- BASF
- Chemazone
- Framergy
- Green Science Alliance
- Immaterial
- Inmondo Tech
- Matrix Sensors
- MOF Technologies
- Mofapps
- Mofworx
- Nanoresearch Elements
- Nanoshel
- Novomof
- Numat Technologies
- Profmof
- Promethean Particles
- Samsung Electronics
- Strem Chemicals
- Xfnano
- Select Insights from Industry Leaders
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Material Type
- Trends by Application
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o68seh
