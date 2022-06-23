Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) Market Report 2022: Focus on Market Revenues 2018-2032, Patents, Producer Profiles, Ex-Producers, & Distributors

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A number of start-ups are bringing MOF products to the market, and production volumes have increased in the past two years.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are self-assembled combinations of metals and inorganic ligands that result in a relatively young class of highly ordered, porous materials. MOFs with the ability to [selectively] adsorb molecules into their pores/ on their internal surfaces.

Due to their high surface area (>7000 m2/g), extremely high porosity and favourable thermal properties, MOFs are being investigated in gas storage and separation, purification, carbon capture, utilization and storage, electrochemical energy storage and sensing. Commercial activity has grown greatly in recent years. Baker Hughes has recently purchased Mosaic Materials, which makes carbon dioxide-capturing materials based on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

MOFs are highly attractive for a range of industrial applications as they use non-hazardous feedstock, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are potentially key materials in industrial adsorption, storage processes and catalysis and are a leading technology candidate for carbon capture.

Report contents include:

Technical analysis of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Applications of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

MOF industry developments 2021-2022

Addressable markets for Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Markets covered include Coatings, Gas Capture, Separation and Storage, Biomedicine (Drug delivery, antibacterials, biosensors and bioimaging), Sensors, Air and Water Filtration, Water Harvesting, Batteries and Supercapacitors, Heat Exchangers and Air Conditioning.

Estimated global market revenues to 2032, by market.

Profiles of 22 companies including products and targeted markets. Companies profiled include Promethean Particles, MOF Technologies, Atomis, Water Harvesting, Inc., NuMat Technologies, novoMOF AG, MOFWORX.

MOFs can be used to store, separate, release or protect in a range of applications including:

Air and water filtration.

Carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Gas storage and delivery, and natural gas storage and purification.

Improved chemical separations.

Batteries and supercapacitors.

Food packaging.

Anti-bacterials.

Drug delivery.

Fuel production.

Solvent or heavy metal recovery.

Adsorbents for organic pollutants.

Water harvesting.

Heat exchangers.

Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Properties

1.2 Materials

1.3 Synthesis

1.4 Applications

1.5 Industry developments 2021-2022



2 MARKETS FOR METAL-ORGANIC FRAMWEWORKS (MOF)

2.1 Coatings

2.1.1 Properties

2.1.2 Applications

2.2 Carbon Capture, Separation and Storage

2.2.1 Properties

2.2.2 Applications

2.3 Biomedicine

2.3.1 Drug delivery

2.3.2 Antibacterials

2.3.3 Biosensors and bioimaging

2.4 Sensors

2.4.1 Properties

2.4.2 Applications

2.5 Air and water filtration

2.5.1 Properties

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Water harvesting

2.7 Batteries and supercapacitors

2.8 Heat exchangers

2.9 HVAC



3 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES 2018-2032



4 MOF PATENTS

4.1 Global MOF patent applications

4.2 Patenting by sector

4.3 Patenting by regional authority



5 MOF PRODUCER PROFILES



6 EX-PRODUCERS



7 DISTRIBUTORS



8 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

MOFgen Ltd

Mosaic Materials, Inc

Matrix Sensors, Inc

Atomis, Inc

SiKEMIA

Sigma-Aldrich/Merck

STREM Chemicals Inc

MOF Technologies Ltd

BASF SE

Transaera, Inc

novoMOF AG

ProfMOF AS

SyncMOF Co., Ltd

Framergy, Inc

Water Harvesting ,Inc

Promethean Particles Ltd

RiMO Therapeutics

ACSYNAM

Inmondo Tech

Immaterial Ltd

MOFApps AS

Green Science Alliance

ZoraMat Solutions

Taris Technologies

NuMat Technologies, Inc

Orchestra Scientific S.L

UniSieve Ltd

MOFWORX

