Global Metal Producers Directory 2022: 4,000 Metal Producing Companies Listed A-Z by Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Producers of the World Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive directory, listing over 4,000 non-ferrous miners and producers of base metals, minor metals, precious metals and ferro-alloys.

This is a must-have resource for anyone looking to source new opportunities. The Metal Producers of the World Directory gives you access to a wealth of information on 4,000 companies globally and helps you to source non-ferrous metals anywhere in the world and locate trading contracts or identify new business opportunities.

The Directory lists companies by country, giving contact details and products handled, and also enable the reader to identify suppliers of any particular products.

To help you to locate suitable business contacts easily, the directory includes operational details and dates of the most recent upgrades for metal plants, including:

smelters

refineries

continuous casting units

rolling mills

extrusion presses

cable

wire plants

Key Features:

Company name and full contact details including email addresses and websites

Names of key company management and personnel

Range of activities and products handled

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch offices

Number of employees

Year established

Product ranges and brands

Alphabetical listing of all traders

Useful listing of trade associations

Glossary of metal terms.

Plus:

Metal producing companies listed A-Z by country

Buyers Guide Index to Producers

Easy-to-use listings of key management personnel.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nchgud

