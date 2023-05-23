Global Metallic Stearates Market Report 2023: Increase in Ransomware Attacks to Boost Market

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metallic Stearates Market by Type (Magnesium Stearates, Zinc Stearates, Calcium Stearates), End-Use Industry (Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building and Construction), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metallic Stearates market size is estimated to be USD 3.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Out of five types of Metallic Stearates (Zinc Stearates, Calcium Stearates, Magnesium Stearates, Aluminium Stearates, and Others). Zinc Stearates has the largest market share because zinc stearates have excellent release properties and are highly effective in preventing sticking and fouling of molds during the production of rubber and plastics.

This has led to widespread use of zinc stearates as a release agent in the rubber and plastics industries. Additionally, zinc stearates have good lubricating properties, which make them useful in a range of applications, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. Zinc stearates are also non-toxic and non-reactive, making them safe for use in many applications.

By Type, Calcium Stearates accounted for the one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

calcium stearates are highly effective as lubricants and release agents in the production of plastics, rubber, and paper. They improve the processing characteristics of these materials, such as flow properties and mold release, which leads to improved efficiency and higher-quality end products. Secondly, calcium stearates are non-toxic and non-reactive, making them safe for use in many applications, such as food packaging and medical devices.

Additionally, calcium stearates have good thermal stability, which makes them suitable for high-temperature applications, such as PVC processing. Finally, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is driving the growth of the calcium stearates market, as manufacturers are developing bio-based calcium stearates from renewable sources. Hence this also helps in driving the market of Metallic Stearates during the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry, polymer & rubber segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metallic stearates act as a barrier between the polymer or rubber and the mold, which prevents sticking and fouling of the molds, leading to improved efficiency and higher-quality end products. In addition to being used as lubricants and release agents, metallic stearates are also used as stabilizers in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products. Metallic stearates improve the mechanical properties of rubber and polymer products, such as tensile strength, elongation, and impact resistance, which makes them more durable and resistant to wear and tear.

The use of metallic stearates in polymer and rubber end-use industries is essential for producing high-performance and high-quality products that meet the demanding requirements of various applications, such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries., which may rises the demand for Metallic Stearates in the polymer & rubber industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing in the Metallic Stearates market during the forecast period

The fastest-growing Metallic Stearates market is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is driven by the rapid industrialization in countries like china and India. The construction industry in the region is growing rapidly, which is fueling the demand for the metallic stearates as additives in concrete and other construction materials. Furthermore the increasing demand for plastics and rubber in the packaging and automotive industries is also driving the market for metallic stearates in the region.

Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics is another key industry in the region, which is the major consumer of the metallic stearates in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Modern Technology Integration in Law Enforcement Software

Rising Instances of Criminal Activities and Breaches

Increasing Focus on Community-Oriented Policing

Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions for Law Enforcement

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Government Compliances and Regulations

Opportunities

Increase in Ransomware Attacks to Boost Market

Integration of Ai and Ml Technologies

Incorporation of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety

Challenges

Integration of Logical and Physical Components of Security Systems

Lack of Efficient Storage and Data Management Capacities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Polymers in Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Growth of Rubber Manufacturing Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Pvc and Other Polymers in Various Applications

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Sustainable Measure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Price Volatility

6 Industry Trends

7 Metallic Stearates Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zinc Stearates

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific to be Dominant Market for Zinc Stearates

7.2.2 Polymer & Rubber

7.2.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

7.3 Calcium Stearates

7.3.1 High Demand for Calcium Stearates in Polymer & Rubber and Pharmaceuticals

7.3.2 Polymer & Rubber

7.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

7.4 Magnesium Stearates

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Magnesium Stearates in Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

7.4.2 Polymer & Rubber

7.4.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

7.5 Aluminum Stearates

7.5.1 Polymer & Rubber

7.5.2 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

7.5.3 Paints & Coatings

7.6 Other Stearates

8 Metallic Stearates Market, by Form (Qualitative)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.3 Granules

8.4 Others

9 Metallic Stearates Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polymer & Rubber

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Drive Market in Polymer & Rubber Segment

9.2.2 Polymer

9.2.3 Rubber

9.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics and Food

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics and Food to Fuel Market Growth

9.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3.3 Cosmetics

9.3.4 Food Supplements

9.3.5 Food

9.4 Building & Construction

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market in Building & Construction Segment

9.4.2 Hydrophobic Agents

9.4.3 Waterproofing and Efflorescence Control

9.5 Paints & Coatings

9.5.1 South America to be Fastest-Growing Market for Metallic Stearates in Paints & Coatings Segment

9.6 Other End-Use Industries

10 Metallic Stearates Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 North America Stearic Acid Market

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Baerlocher GmbH

Dover Chemical Corporation

Faci S.P.A

Hallstar Company

Irrh Specialty Chemicals

James M. Brown Ltd.

Lumega Industries

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Marathwada Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog Limited

Nimbasia Stabilizers

Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Norac Additives (Peter Greven Group)

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. Kg

Pmc Biogenix, Inc.

Seoul Fine Chemicals Ind

Shivkrupa Industries

Sng Microns Private Limited

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited

Synergy Additives

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrfr77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets