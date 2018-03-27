Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, 2024 - Pipeline Overview of 66 Drugs & Clinical Insight of 14 Marketed Drugs

"Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 Report Highlights:

Drug Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis

Market Analysis of Metastatic Cancer

Management Approaches for Metastatic Cancer by Type

Global Cancer Metastases Clinical Pipeline Overview: 66 Drugs

Marketed Cancer Metastases Drugs Clinical Insight: 14 Drugs

Future Perspective of Metastatic Cancer Market

The global metastatic cancer therapy market is growing significantly with increasing sales of some major drugs like an Eli Lilly product Alimta with average sales of US$ 2.5 Billion per year; Prolia by Amgen having US$ 1.9 Billion sales in just 9 months of 2017; Products of Roche Avastin and Herceptin are the top selling drugs of this segment having sales of US$ 5.2 Billion & US$ 5.4 Billion respectively in the year 2017.



In 2017, 600920 deaths occurred due to metastatic cancers in the US alone. In developing countries, the death rates due to metastatic cancers are even higher due to lack of early stage diagnosis of cancer. Earlier, lesser therapies were available for increasing the period of progression free survival of patients with metastatic cancers and the metastatic cancer market was not clearly differentiated from overall cancer therapy market.



However, a clear segment of Metastatic Cancer Therapy Market has emerged in last few years with the arrival of products like Provenge which is vaccine specifically indicated for metastatic Prostate cancer. Additionally, several commercially available immunotherapeutics were also included in this segment of the market such as Avastin, Herceptin, and Denosumab along with targeted drugs like Afatinib, Gefitinib, and Erlotinib etc. for metastatic breast and lung cancer respectively. Metastatic cancer therapy market is further segmented into each type of metastatic cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, brain tumor and several others which are the most common types of cancers globally indicating a large target patient base of this segment of the market.



High medical needs of patients with metastatic cancers have fuelled global metastatic cancer therapy market at an impressive average 8 CAGR calculated on the basis of the market growth for each indication. Currently the global metastatic cancer therapy market is well flourished with more than 10 unique products including advance cancer therapies like targeted therapy, cancer vaccines, immunotherapies and some modern versions of chemotherapies like Jevtana. Additionally, more than 60 products are currently in the later phases of clinical pipeline with almost 60% in phase-III and 37% in phase-I & II of the clinical trial.



Involvement of several large scale pharmaceutical countries clearly suggests that global metastatic cancer therapy market is a highly recognized segment of the cancer therapy market which has attracted the private and public sectors for huge investments and funding resulting in high market size of the segment. Additionally, successive collaborations between large scale and small scale biotech firms, academia and pharmaceutical companies have resulted into entrance of a wide range of unique products in metastatic cancer therapy market.



The global metastatic cancer therapy market can be segmented by regions into dominant areas like North America, Japan and South Korea with wide availability of a range of unique products in the market. On the other hand, highly populated regions like China and India have an opportunistic market for metastatic cancer therapies as the early stage cancer diagnostic market has recently emerged, thus there is a presence of large population living with later stages of cancer. Moreover, India is already developing vaccines and immunotherapies for metastatic cancer to decrease the mortality rates in the country which will further boost the market by products.



The current and future global metastatic cancer therapy market was analysed by studying data related to sales of the products present in this market, prevalence and availability based target-patients in different regions of the world to provide an accurate forecast of the market. The report also includes price, dosage and efficiency analysis of all the products which aids in suggesting the future consumer acceptance and major contributors of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cancer Metastasis: New Perspectives of Old Problem

1.1 Overview to Cancer

1.1.1 Process of Metastatic Cancer

1.1.2 Risk Factors Involved for the Metastasis of Cancer

1.2 Genes Involved in Metastasis of Cancer



2. Metastatic Lung Cancer

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Management Approaches for Metastatic Lung Cancer

2.3 Advancements in the Treatment of Metastatic Lung Cancer



3. Metastatic Bone Cancer

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Management Approaches of Metastatic Bone Cancer



4. Metastatic Breast Cancer

4.1 Overview

4.2 Management Methods for Metastatic Breast Cancer

4.3 Ongoing Advancements in Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment



5. Metastatic Liver Cancer

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Management Approaches of Metastatic Liver Cancer



6. Metastatic Brain Cancer

6.1 Outline

6.2 Management Methods for Metastatic Brain Tumor

6.3 Developments in Metastatic Brain Tumors



7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Management of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

7.3 Recent Advances in Metastatic Prostate Cancer Treatment



8. Process of Metastasis in Other Different Types of Cancers

8.1 Ovarian Cancer

8.2 Thyroid Cancer

8.3 Pancreatic Cancer



9. Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis of Metastatic Lung Cancer Therapeutics

9.1 Targeted Drugs

9.1.1 Erlotinib (Tarceva)

9.1.2 Gefitinib (Iressa)

9.1.3 Afatinib (Gilotrif)

9.2 Chemotherapy Drugs

9.2.1 Cisplatin

9.2.2 Topotecan (Hycamtin)

9.2.3 Pemetrexed (Alimta)



10. Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis of Metastatic Bone Cancer Therapeutics

10.1 Denosumab

10.2 Radium 223

10.3 Zoledronic acid



11. Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis of Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutics

11.1 Chemotherapy Drugs

11.1.1 Capecitabine

11.1.2 Eribulin (Halaven)

11.1.3 Ixabepilone (Ixempra)

11.2 Targeted Therapy Drugs

11.2.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab)

11.2.2 Herceptin



12. Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis of Metastatic Liver Cancer Therapeutics

12.1 Sorafenib (Nexavar)

12.2 Melphalan (Alkeran)



13. Patent, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis of Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics

13.1 Taxotere (Docetaxel)

13.2 Jevtana (Cabazitaxel)

13.3 Provenge (Sipuleucel-T)



14. Market Analysis of Metastatic Cancer

14.1 Current Market Growth of Metastatic Cancer by its Types

14.2 Global Sales of Metastatic Cancers Drugs



15. Market Dynamics of Metastatic Cancer

15.1 Favorable Parameters

15.2 Challenges



16. Future Perspective of Metastatic Cancer Market



17. Global Cancer Metastases Clinical Pipeline Overview



18. Global Cancer Metastases Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

18.1 Research

18.2 Preclinical

18.3 Clinical

18.4 Phase-0

18.5 Phase-I

18.6 Phase-I/II

18.7 Phase-II

18.8 Phase-III

18.9 Preregistration



19. Marketed Cancer Metastases Drugs Clinical Insight

19.1 Denosumab (PRALIA, Prolia, Ranmark & Xgeva)

19.2 Radium-223 Chloride (Alpharadin & Xofigo)

19.3 Zoledronic Acid (Aclasta, Reclast & Zometa)

19.4 Pamidronic Acid (Aminomux, Aredia & Panorin)

19.5 Clodronic Acid (Ascredar, Bonefos, Bonephos, Clasteon, Clastoban, Climaclod, Clodeosten, Clodron, Clodron beta, Clody, Difosfonal, Dolkin, Hemocalcin, Lodronat, Loron, Lytos, Mebonat, Moticlod, Nikclod, Ossiten, Ostac, Osteonorm, Osteostab & Sindronat)

19.6 Ibandronic Acid (Bondronat, Boniva & Bonviva)

19.7 Thiotepa (Tepadina & Thioplex)

19.8 Miltefosine (Impavido, Miltefosin & Miltex)

19.9 Irinotecan-Eluting Beads (DEBIRI & PARAGON Bead)

19.10 Melphalan Drug Delivery System (Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan & Melblez Kit)

19.11 Ethiodised Oil (Lipiodol)

19.12 Zoledronic Acid - Sagent Pharmaceuticals

19.13 Tc 99m Besilesomab (Scintimun)

19.14 Mopidamol (Rapenton)



20. Competitive Landscape



Allergan

Amgen

Biocompatibles International

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma

Celsion Corporation

DexTech Medical

GlaxoSmithKline

Hospira

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Insmed

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfl3t6/global_metastatic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-metastatic-cancer-drug-market-2024---pipeline-overview-of-66-drugs--clinical-insight-of-14-marketed-drugs-300620104.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

