Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - 136 Planned and Announced Plants are Slated to Come Online

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Former Soviet Union and Asia Lead Global Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global methanol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 148.44 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 310.94 mtpa in 2030. Around 136 planned and announced plants are slated to come online in the next nine years, primarily in the Former Soviet Union and Asia



Scope

Global methanol capacity outlook by region

Methanol planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally

Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global methanol industry

Understand regional methanol supply scenario

Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plant

2.5. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned, and Announced Plants, 2020

2.7. Key Companies by Methanol Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Methanol Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



3. Global Planned and Announced Methanol Plants



4. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Sherwood Energy Ltd

IGP Methanol LLC

NW Innovation Works Inc

China Petrochemical Corp

Reliance Industries Ltd

Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Melbana Energy Ltd

Yakut Fuel and Energy Co

Oteko

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co Ltd

MetCap Petrochemicals

