Global Methanol Market (2020 to 2025) - Use of Methanol as a Marine Fuel Presents Opportunities

The "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA), Sub-Derivative (UF/PF Resins, Olefins), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2025, marking a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.



Methanol finds applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, solvents, pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, and insulation due to its unique properties. The automotive segment led the methanol market in 2019, accounting for a share of 24.8%, in terms of value

MTO/MTP is expected to be the fastest-growing derivative in the Methanol market during the forecast period.

T MTO/MTP is the fastest-growing derivative segment in the methanol market. The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through methanol, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry. The growing demand for methanol is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries. These industries together accounted for about 45.4% share of the total market for methanol in 2019.

The automotive industry is expected to lead the Methanol market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry was the largest consumer of methanol, in terms of value, in 2019. The high demand for methanol as an alternative fuel for automotive applications is the main driving factor. During the forecast period, the automotive end-use industry is expected to rise in the significance in the methanol market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Methanol.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market of methanol, with China and India being the major emerging markets. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for methanol from the automotive and construction industries. China is a major manufacturer of methanol and had the highest consumption of methanol. It accounted for a share of about 83.6% of the methanol market, in terms of volume, in 2019. The increasing demand for UF/PF resins and increasing methanol usage as an emerging fuel for automotive are the key factors expected to drive the demand for methanol during the forecast period.

14.1 Discussion Guide

