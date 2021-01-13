Global Methanol Market (2020 to 2025) - Use of Methanol as a Marine Fuel Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA), Sub-Derivative (UF/PF Resins, Olefins), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methanol market is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2025, marking a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.
Methanol finds applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, solvents, pharmaceuticals, appliances, packaging, and insulation due to its unique properties. The automotive segment led the methanol market in 2019, accounting for a share of 24.8%, in terms of value
MTO/MTP is expected to be the fastest-growing derivative in the Methanol market during the forecast period.
T MTO/MTP is the fastest-growing derivative segment in the methanol market. The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through methanol, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry. The growing demand for methanol is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries. These industries together accounted for about 45.4% share of the total market for methanol in 2019.
The automotive industry is expected to lead the Methanol market during the forecast period.
The automotive industry was the largest consumer of methanol, in terms of value, in 2019. The high demand for methanol as an alternative fuel for automotive applications is the main driving factor. During the forecast period, the automotive end-use industry is expected to rise in the significance in the methanol market.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for Methanol.
APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market of methanol, with China and India being the major emerging markets. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for methanol from the automotive and construction industries. China is a major manufacturer of methanol and had the highest consumption of methanol. It accounted for a share of about 83.6% of the methanol market, in terms of volume, in 2019. The increasing demand for UF/PF resins and increasing methanol usage as an emerging fuel for automotive are the key factors expected to drive the demand for methanol during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Methanol Market
4.2 Methanol Market, by End-Use Industry
4.3 Methanol Market, by Derivatives
4.4 Methanol Market, by Feedstock
4.5 Methanol Market, by Sub-Derivative
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Petrochemicals in APAC
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand from Automotive and Construction End-Use Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Use of Fuel Grade Ethanol or Bio Ethanol in Comparison to Methanol
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Methanol as a Marine Fuel
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Capital Intensive Environment
5.3 Value-Chain Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.4 Regulations
6.4.1 Detailed Regulations Analysis Impacting Methanol Market
6.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
6.5.3 Global Electronics Industry and Economic Outlook
6.5.4 Trends and Forecast in the Construction Industry
7 Methanol Market, by Feedstock
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Methanol Market, by Feedstock
7.3 Coal
7.4 Natural Gas
7.5 Others
8 Methanol Market, by Derivative
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Formaldehyde
8.2.1 Massive Economic Expansion and Growing E&P Activities
8.3 Gasoline
8.3.1 Growing Transporation Sector Increasing Demand
8.4 Methanol to Olefins/Methanol T0 Propylene (Mto/Mtp)
8.4.1 High Demand for Plastics Such as Polyethylene and Polypropylene in End-Use Industries
8.5 Medical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (Mtbe)
8.5.1 Excessive Use of Mtbe in Various End Use Industries
8.6 Acetic Acid
8.6.1 High Demand for Vam in Various End-Use Industries
8.7 Dimethyl Ether (Dme)
8.7.1 Various Applications of Dme is the Major Growth Factor
8.8 Methyl Methacrylate (Mma)
8.8.1 Growing Demand in Electronic and Other End-Use Industries
8.9 Biodiesel
8.9.1 Usage of Biodiesel as Conventional Fuel
8.10 Others
9 Methanol Market, by Sub-Derivative
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gasoline Additives
9.2.1 Rapid Growth of the Automobile Industry
9.3 Olefins
9.3.1 Growing Olefins Market in China and Rest of APAC to Drive the Methanol Market
9.4 Uf/Pf Resins
9.4.1 Excessive Use of Up/Pf Resins in Wide Range of Applications
9.5 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (Vam)
9.5.1 High Demand from Construction Industry
9.6 Polyacetal
9.6.1 Growth of Automotive Sector in Various Emerging Economies
9.7 Fuels
9.7.1 Consideration of Methanol as an Alternative Fuel
9.8 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (Mdi)
9.8.1 Growing Automobile and Furniture Industries
9.9 Acetate Ester
9.9.1 Growth in Automotive and Paints & Coatings Industries
9.10 Purified Terephthalic Acid (Pta)
9.10.1 Major Investments and Expansions in Pta Production Capacities in China
9.11 Acetic Anhydride
9.11.1 Grwing Pharmaceutical Industry Driving the Market
9.12 Others
10 Methanol Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Multiple Applications of Methanol in the Automotive Industry
10.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry
10.3 Construction
10.3.1 Huge Demand for Uf/Pf Resins and Formaldehyde Based Resins
10.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry
10.4 Electronics
10.4.1 Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry to Enable High Growth of Methanol Fuel Cells
10.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Electronics Industry
10.5 Appliances
10.5.1 Efficient and Economical Usage of Methnol in the Appliances Industry Segment
10.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Appliances Industry
10.6 Paint & Coatings
10.6.1 Increasing Demand of Organic Solvent in the Paint & Coating Industry
10.6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Paint & Coating Industry
10.7 Insulation
10.7.1 Increasing Demand for Methanol as Aging Maker to Drive the Market
10.7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Insulation Industry
10.8 Pharmaceutical
10.8.1 Increasing Use of Mtbe in Different Medical Procedures
10.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Industry
10.9 Packaging (Pet Bottles)
10.9.1 Usage of Pet Bottles in Various End-Use Industries
10.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging (Pet Bottles) Industry
10.10 Solvents
10.10.1 Increasing Use of Methanol in the Pharmaceutical and Construction Industry
10.10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Solvent Industry
10.11 Others
11 Methanol Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 Europe
11.4 North America
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Merger & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements & Joint Ventures
12.3.3 Expansion
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Celanese Corporation
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 Winning Imperatives
13.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.1.7 Threat from Competition
13.1.8 Right to Win
13.2 Basf Se
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Products Offered
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis: Basf Se
13.2.5 Winning Imperatives
13.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies Threat from Competition
13.2.7 Right to Win
13.3 Methanex Corporation
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Products Offered
13.3.3 SWOT Analysis: Methanex Corporation.
13.3.4 Winning Imperatives
13.3.5 Current Focus and Strategies
13.3.6 Threat from Competition
13.3.7 Right to Win
13.4 Sabic
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Products Offered
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 Winning Imperatives
13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.4.7 Threat from Competitors
13.4.8 Right to Win.
13.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Products Offered
13.5.3 Recent Developments
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 Winning Imperatives
13.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.5.7 Threat from Competitors
13.5.8 Right to Win
13.6 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (Mgc)
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Products Offered
13.6.3 Analyst's View
13.7 Valero Marketing and Supply Company
13.7.1 Products Offered
13.7.2 Analyst's View
13.8 Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Products Offered
13.8.3 Analyst's View
13.9 Zagros Petrochemical Company (Zpc)
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Products Offered
13.9.3 Analyst's View
13.10 Other Companies
13.10.1 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(Mhtl)
13.10.2 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings Nv
13.10.3 Oci Nv
13.10.4 Metafrax
13.10.5 Helm Ag
13.10.6 Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC
13.10.7 Sipchem
13.10.8 Bp plc
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
