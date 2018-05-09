Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, PPG Industries & Shin-Etsu Chemical

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methylene chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing paints and coatings industry. Methylene chloride is a highly volatile solvent and is widely used in paint stripping. Paints and coatings include those liquid surface covering that are applied to the interior or exterior part of a structure for various decorative and protective purpose.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high growth in pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the top growing application industry for methylene chloride. Methylene chloride is used in the formation of various drugs and other pharmaceutical purposes.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful health effects. Exposure to methylene chloride can cause various health problems. Exposure can be through various forms, including inhalation, skin or eye contact, and ingestion.
Key vendors
- AkzoNobel
- DowDuPont
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
- PPG Industries
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Paint remover
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical processing
- Metal cleaning
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing paints and coatings industry
- Use of methylene chloride as blowing agent in place of fluorocarbons
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfx7tb/global_methylene?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-methylene-chloride-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-akzonobel-dowdupont-gujarat-alkalies-and-chemicals-ppg-industries--shin-etsu-chemical-300645503.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article