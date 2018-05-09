Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, PPG Industries & Shin-Etsu Chemical

The global methylene chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing paints and coatings industry. Methylene chloride is a highly volatile solvent and is widely used in paint stripping. Paints and coatings include those liquid surface covering that are applied to the interior or exterior part of a structure for various decorative and protective purpose.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high growth in pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the top growing application industry for methylene chloride. Methylene chloride is used in the formation of various drugs and other pharmaceutical purposes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful health effects. Exposure to methylene chloride can cause various health problems. Exposure can be through various forms, including inhalation, skin or eye contact, and ingestion.

Key vendors

AkzoNobel

DowDuPont

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

PPG Industries

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Paint remover



Pharmaceuticals

Chemical processing



Metal cleaning



Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing paints and coatings industry

Use of methylene chloride as blowing agent in place of fluorocarbons

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



