Global Mezcal Market Outlook to 2027 by Product, Distribution, Concentrate, Sales Channel, Region & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mezcal - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mezcal market accounted for $277.09 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $818.59 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for luxury and premium beverage are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as the inefficient disposal of solid and liquid waste generated during mezcal production can cause drinking water contamination and damage to the underwater ecosystem is hampering market growth.

Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic beverage that contains more than half alcohol, mainly found in Mexico. It is made from the heart of the agave plant, called the pina from which juice is extracted and then converted into mezcal. It takes almost seven and fifteen years for the plant to mature. Mezcal is not mixed with any other liquid such as cocktail, generally drunk straight. It is exported by the two countries the United States and Japan. Furthermore, numerous entrepreneurs of the U.S have teamed up with Mexican producers and sell their products in the country as well as promote its handcrafted quality. It shows oaxacan culture strongly associated with it.

Based on the product type, the mescal joven segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is cheaper than other types as it comes unaged or aged for less than two months. The product is available in various flavours, including green apple, citrus, and white pepper. Joven is mostly preferred in cocktails to add the sacred flavour of sweet agave in the drinks. The heart of Joven is produced at a traditional Palenque in Matatln, but it is grown and distilled in the oaxaca region of Mexico.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing popularity of mescal and is investing to open production plants in the region, which is highly popular for the production of mescal. Additionally, the demand for spirits across the on-trade sales channels, together with full-service restaurants and cafs/bars, is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Mezcal Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mezcal Anejo

5.3 Mezcal Joven

5.4 Mezcal Reposado

6 Global Mezcal Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Online Retail Stores

6.3 Offline Retail Stores

7 Global Mezcal Market, By Concentrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mix Tequila

7.3 100% Tequila

8 Global Mezcal Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hotel, Restaurant and Cafe (HORECA)

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.4 Modern Trade

8.5 Convenience Stores

8.6 E-Commerce

8.7 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9 Global Mezcal Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bacardi Limited

11.2 Brown-Forman Corporation (Grupo Industrial Herradura, S.A. de C.V.)

11.3 Craft Distillers

11.4 Del Maguey Co.

11.5 Destileria Tlacolula

11.6 Diageo Plc.

11.7 Don Julio, S.A.de

11.8 EI Silencio Holdings INC.

11.9 Familia Camarena Tequila

11.10 Fidencio Mezcal

11.11 Illegal Mezcal

11.12 Pensador Mezcal

11.13 Pernod Ricard

11.14 Pierde Almas

11.15 Sombra Mezcal

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skn0z0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

