Global Micro-Location Technology Market Report 2023: Rising Use of Mobile Devices is Expected to Propel Growth

The global micro-location technology market is expected to grow from $18.15 billion in 2022 to $21.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The micro-location technology market is expected to grow to $42.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Major players in the micro-location technology market are Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, CenTrak, Humatics Corporation, Sewio Networks, Siemens AG, Ubisense Group, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Bluvision (Hid Global Corp), Visible Assets Inc., Hexagon AB, Broadcom Inc., and MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation (Navman).

Micro location technology refers to the process of locating an individual's placement within a few inches or feet using numerous technologies. It is used to determine the location accurately, both indoors and outdoors individual's placement.



The main components of micro-location technology are hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the computer's tangible components or delivery systems that will store and run the written instructions provided by the software. The technologies used are bluetooth low energy, WI-Fi, near-field communication, beacons, and others, thar are applied in the proximity marketing and asset management. The various end-users included are healthcare, transportation and logistics, BFSI, sports and entertainment, and commercial.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in micro-location technology. Major companies operating in the micro-location technology market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in March 2022, Smith Micro Software, Inc., a US-based company providing software solutions to wireless and cable service providers, launched Micro's SafePath 7 platform. The wireless carrier will offer its subscribers enhanced digital family safety functionalities such as powerful parental controls, real-time location services, and app evasion features. The SafePath platform includes SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home provides comprehensive and simple-to-use capabilities for protecting digital lifestyles and managing connected devices through a single app.



North America was the largest region in the micro-location technology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the micro-location technology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the micro-location technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing use of mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the micro-location technology market going forward. A mobile device is a compact hand-held gadget with a touch-screen display and other capabilities. Mobile devices utilize micro location-based technology to determine the in-house location of any assets, persons, or other equipment.

For instance, according to the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan American think tank, the percentage of Americans who own a smartphone climbed from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011). Furthermore, in 2020, according to the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations specialized agency based in Switzerland, more than 90% of the population in almost half of the surveyed 29 countries have a mobile and for the remaining ten countries; the number ranged between 80 and 90%. Therefore, the growing use of mobile devices is driving the growth of the micro-location technology market.

