Global Micro-Mobility Market to 2029: Focus on Consumer Requirements, Benefits of Micro Mobility, Supply Chain, Application, Location

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Micro-Mobility Market: Focus on Consumer Requirements (First and Last Mile, and Short Distance), Benefits of Micro Mobility, Supply Chain, Application (Private and Commercial- Logistics), Location (Roads, Tracks and Footpath), Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period 2019-2029.



The micro mobility service has higher traction in comparison to the vehicle-based ridesharing and ride-hailing service offered by MaaS players. A strong indicator of exceptional market performance is the growth of per day ridership, since the conceptual inception of the micro mobility. The accelerated growth experienced by the market in the initial phase is largely due to the uniqueness of the concept. For instance, bicycle lending was started for a hiring purposes in China.



Further, some of the major market roadblocks were that micro mobility earlier did not consist of a robust policy framework, and there was a gap in the infrastructure required for supporting its smooth operation. Micro mobility has wide applicability, as an integrated part of the overall public transportation service of an economy, which powered in collaboration of private players and local municipal authorities (governments).



Scope of the Global Micro Mobility Market



The research study offers a wide perspective of the micro mobility market and analyzes the growth factors and market strategies adopted by the company for the future of micro mobility ecosystem. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools, that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.



Further, the study includes factors such as short distance trips (under five miles), low speed trips (limited to maximum of 40 miles/hour), personal transportation trips, and logistics trips as some of the major segments for the micro mobility industry. The report also provides an analysis of the market growth opportunities for micro mobility across different regions as well as countries.



Market Segmentation



At its core, micro mobility focuses on the commuters using ride-sharing for their trips under five miles or for first- and last-mile connectivity. These trips can be for traveling to work, doing day-time household errands, or travelling to mass transportation stations for on-ward journey. A commuter can enroll in the service via monthly or annual subscription or use it, as and when required by booking via service providers' platform. This gives the power of choice to a consumer for selecting a service for travel.



Micro mobility is driven by awareness among the adopting community in developed nations, which understand the need for usage of efficient modes of transportation for traveling a short distance. Micro mobility market scope majorly covers two aspects; private usage (personal transportation) and commercial usage (logistics). Private application is the transportation of people from point A to B, whereas commercial corresponds to logistics service, which brings consumers' needs to their doorstep.



Micro mobility modes offer a large degree of flexibility of driving on roads, footpaths or dedicated tracks built along with the road network in a city. The road network in the developed nations constitutes of a planned layout with dedicated cycle tracks (that can be used for similar types of vehicles) and footpaths. However, the usage of various modes on different locations is subject to the design and application of each mode. The commercial micro mobility market majorly utilizes road network, as it accounts for faster moving vehicles such as motorcycles, mopeds, e-bikes, e-mopeds, and micro electric cars.



Key Topics Covered:



