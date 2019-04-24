Global Microbial Identification Market to 2023 - High Demand for Microbiology Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbial Identification Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microbial identification market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The growing demand for food safety testing is one of the key factors that will drive microbial identification market growth. The microbes from natural sources contaminate the food during the production and consumption resulting in foodborne illness.

Therefore, to overcome this situation microbial identification devices are used to check the quality of the food products launched in the market. As a result, the growing need for food safety testing will drive the growth of the global microbial identification market during the forecast period.

High demand for microbiology products in the pharmaceutical industry

One of the growth drivers of the global microbial identification market is the high demand for microbiology products in the pharmaceutical industry. The exploitation of microorganisms and the development of microorganism-based products play an important role in the manufacturing of vaccines, antibiotics, and insulins.

The limited shelf life of microbiology reagents



One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the limited shelf life of microbiology reagents. The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends upon the number of times they are exposed to atmospheric conditions. Hence, the short shelf life of microbiology reagents will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on adopting microbial identification devices to ensure that the products are free of harmful microorganisms and are safe for consumer use.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

