Global Microbial Identification Panel Markets 2019-2027: Increasing Government Support for Microbial Identification & Rising Use of Micro-organism for Industrial Applications

The global microbial identification panel market is expected to reach US$ 3,873.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,288.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

The major factors that are driving the growth of the microbial identification panel market include advancements in the field of microbiology, rising microbial application in industry, rising incidence of infectious disease, and growing investments from private players and government. However, the market is likely to experience slower growth due to the restraining factors such as higher cost of microbial identification equipment and consumables.

The better health of the community results in several benefits for the countries. Also, as the micro-organisms are widely used for the commercial application, maintaining sterility is very important. Across the industries such as medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, and food industry and others practice microbial identification for various practices.

For instance, in medical diagnostic microbial identification is done to identify the pathogen causing disease in a patient. Similarly, in the research and pharmaceutical industries, microbial identification helps in identifying a new isolate which carries out an important process. Thus, the microbial identification is important in the improvising the health and also assist in offering the best treatment.

Therefore, owing to the importance of microbial identification in healthcare and other industries, the government has increased support for microbial identification. The governments are supporting through providing grants & funds, introducing initiatives, recognitions, and other means. For instance, 2016, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have made five awards under RFA-AI-14-064. The awards were made for the Systems Biology and Antibacterial Resistance. Similarly, in the same year, NIAID awarded nearly US$5 million in funds for 24 research projects under RFA-AI-14-066.

In past years the government has also funded for the initiatives that include microbial applications. For instance, in the US National Microbiome Initiative was in 2016. The US government has invested approximately US$121 million for two years. It has also invested US$ 400 million from private investors for an unspecified period. Same initiatives were also funded in Canada and the European Union.

Recently in May 2018, American Gut project has received funds of US$2.5 million, and crowdsourced samples from more than 11,000 people were collected till mid of 2017. Thus, owing to the rise in the government support for microbial identification is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Microbial Identification Panel Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Microbial Identification Panel- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Reimbursement Scenario (US)

4.5 Cost of Microbial Identification Panel Test by Type

4.6 United States Microbial Identification Panel Market Data for Hospitals (2018)

4.7 United States Microbial Identification Panel Market Data for Diagnostic Laboratories (2018)



5. Global Microbial Identification Panel Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Use of Micro-organism for Industrial Applications

5.1.2 Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases

5.1.3 Increasing Government Support for Microbial Identification

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost for Microbial Identification Products

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Advancement in The Field of Microbiology

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Environmental Monitoring In the Industrial Application

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Microbial Identification Panel Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Microbial identification panel Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Microbial Identification Panel Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.4 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Microbial Identification Panel Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product & Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Microbial Identification panel Market Share by Product & Service 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Automated Microbial Identification Systems

7.3.4 Mass Spectrometers

7.3.5 PCR

7.3.6 Other Instruments

7.4 Consumables

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Consumables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Plates and Media

7.4.4 Reagents and Kits

7.4.5 Other Consumables

7.5 Software and Services



8. Global Microbial Identification Panel Market Analysis - To 2027 - Method

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Microbial Identification Panel Market Share by Method 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Phenotypic

8.4 Genotypic

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Genotypic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Sanger Sequencing

8.4.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.5.1 S/18S/ Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) rRNA Sequencing

8.4.5.1.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 S/18S/ Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) rRNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.5.3 Metagenomics Sequencing

8.4.5.4 Antimicrobial Resistance Testing

8.4.5.5 Other Sequencing

8.5 MALDI-TOF



9. Microbial Identification Panel Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Microbial Identification Panel Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

9.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.5 Other End Users



10. Microbial Identification Panel Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Regional Analysis



11. Microbial Identification Panel Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Microbial Identification Panel Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies In The Microbial Identification Panel Market, 2016-2019

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies In The Microbial Identification Panel Market, 2016-2019



12. Microbial Identification Panel Market-Key Company Profiles



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMrieux

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Avantor (VWR International LLC)

Eurofins Scientific

