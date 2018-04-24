Global Microbiology Laboratory Supplies Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMrieux, Danaher, Merck, QIAGEN & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global microbiology laboratory supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Microbiology Laboratory Supplies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is outsourcing of drug discovery and clinical trial processes. With increased emphasis on R&D and drug discovery, several small companies are outsourcing their drug discovery processes to subcontract laboratories, while limiting themselves to manufacturing and marketing activities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing geriatric population. Technavio's market study identifies the growing geriatric population to be one of the primary growth factors for the microbiology laboratory supplies market. Globally, the geriatric population is growing steadily. Individuals above the age of 65 years are highly inflicted by diseases such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs associated with cell culture failures. Microbiology testing is vulnerable to contamination; it is difficult for laboratory professionals to identify the exact cause of contamination. It leads to huge losses in terms of time and cost and negatively affects the adoption of microbiology laboratory supplies worldwide.

Key vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux

Danaher

Merck

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Pharmaceutical

Clinical

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Outsourcing of drug discovery and clinical trial processes

Focus on personalized medicine

Increasing product promotional activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux

Danaher

Merck

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jth6pv/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microbiology-laboratory-supplies-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-becton-dickinson-and-company-biomrieux-danaher-merck-qiagen--thermo-fisher-scientific-300635285.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

