Global Microbiology Laboratory Supplies Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMrieux, Danaher, Merck, QIAGEN & Thermo Fisher Scientific

The "Global Microbiology Laboratory Supplies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiology laboratory supplies market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Microbiology Laboratory Supplies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is outsourcing of drug discovery and clinical trial processes. With increased emphasis on R&D and drug discovery, several small companies are outsourcing their drug discovery processes to subcontract laboratories, while limiting themselves to manufacturing and marketing activities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing geriatric population. Technavio's market study identifies the growing geriatric population to be one of the primary growth factors for the microbiology laboratory supplies market. Globally, the geriatric population is growing steadily. Individuals above the age of 65 years are highly inflicted by diseases such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs associated with cell culture failures. Microbiology testing is vulnerable to contamination; it is difficult for laboratory professionals to identify the exact cause of contamination. It leads to huge losses in terms of time and cost and negatively affects the adoption of microbiology laboratory supplies worldwide.
Key vendors
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMrieux
- Danaher
- Merck
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceutical
- Clinical
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Outsourcing of drug discovery and clinical trial processes
- Focus on personalized medicine
- Increasing product promotional activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMrieux
- Danaher
- Merck
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
PART 15: APPENDIX
