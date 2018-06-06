Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market 2018-2024: Market is Influenced by Biomerieux, Abbott, Roche, Bruker and Bio-rad Labs

Global microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during period of 2017-2024

Rapid growth in geriatric population, increasing number of clinical researches in the field of clinical microbiology, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments are the factors which are driving the global microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market. However, reimbursement concerns and unfavorable regulatory scenario, restraining the market growth. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, and demand for advanced molecular diagnostic products are creating new opportunity for the market during forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the global microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market during the forecast period due to factors such highly developed industrial and healthcare sectors, in the region are boosting the adoption of the clinical microbial techniques. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during forecast period 2017-2024 owing to the presence of countries such as Japan and China which are adopting higher usage of microbial testing for various applications and strong technological development.

Global microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market is classified based on product and application. On the basis of product, market is further classified into laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers and reagents. Reagents segment is dominating the market in terms of revenue. Owing to the rising investment in new research and development, as and therapeutic research projects create the demand for the reagents and chemicals thus, the penetration of reagents is growing. However, laboratory segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Due to the commercialization of research projects in each project is increasing in the overall sample processing volume.

Consequently, demand for automatic diagnostic systems is increasing rapidly to maintain homogeneity and reduce human errors associated with manual processing. On the basis application, market is further classified into respiratory diseases, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, and periodontal diseases. Respiratory disease segment is dominating the market. Factor such as rising air pollution level due to industrialization is resulting in rapid escalation of respiratory disease prevalence.

The growth in global microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Biomerieux SA (France), Abbott laboratories (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Bruker corporation (US), Bio-rad laboratories Inc. (US) and others. Product launches, merger & acquisition, partnership, joint venture are some crucial strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rapid Growth In Geriatric Population

3.1.2. Increasing Number Of Clinical Researches In The Field Of Clinical Microbiology

3.1.3. Rising Incidence Of Infectious Diseases

3.1.4. Increased Funding, Research Grants, And Public-Private Investments

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Reimbursement Concerns And Unfavorable Regulatory Scenario

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

3.3.2. Technological Advancements

3.3.3. Demand For Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Products

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Operational Barriers Related To Usage Of Diagnostic Tests

3.4.2. Lack Of Skilled Professional



4. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market By Product

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Laboratory Instruments Market

4.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.1.5. Market Sub Segments

4.5.1.5.1. Incubators

4.5.1.5.2. Gram Stainers

4.5.1.5.3. Bacterial Colony Counters

4.5.1.5.4. Autoclave Sterilizers

4.5.1.5.5. Petri Dish Fillers

4.5.1.5.6. Culture Systems

4.5.2. Global Microbiology Analyzers Market

4.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.2.5. Market Sub Segments

4.5.2.5.1. Molecular Diagnostics Instruments

4.5.2.5.2. Microscopes

4.5.2.5.3. Mass Spectrometers

4.5.3. Global Reagents Market

4.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.3.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.3.4. Key Conclusions



5. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market By Application

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Respiratory Diseases Market

5.5.2. Global Bloodstream Infections Market

5.5.3. Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Market

5.5.4. Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market

5.5.5. Global Urinary Tract Infections Market

5.5.6. Global Periodontal Diseases Market



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies

6.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

6.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

6.1.3. List Of Product Launches

6.1.4. List Of Partnerships



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.3. Opportunity Matrix

7.4. Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market By Region 2015-2024



8. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Alere Inc. (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (U.S.)

, Inc. (U.S.) Becton Dickinson And Company (U.S.)

Biomerieux S.A. ( France )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

Cepheid Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Himedia Laboratories Private Limited ( India )

) Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

Roche Diagnostics (Swtizerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwdzk4/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microbiology-testingclinical-microbiology-market-2018-2024-market-is-influenced-by-biomerieux-abbott-roche-bruker-and-bio-rad-labs-300660916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

