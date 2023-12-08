Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030 - Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Dec, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Wood segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses various aspects of the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different industries. It highlights the pharmaceutical industry's response to the pandemic, the growth of health foods in the US during the pandemic, and the challenges faced by the beauty and cosmetics market.

The report provides insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence worldwide in 2022. It introduces microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), its applications, and its outlook in the market. The report also covers the sources of MCC, major geographic markets, market restraints, and competition, including market share data for leading players.

It offers an overview of the key trends and changes in various industries due to the pandemic, highlighting the role of MCC in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the MCC market's dynamics and recent market activity.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications
  • Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC
  • World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Driving the Demand for MCC
  • Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011, 2019 and 2024
  • Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient
  • Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC
  • Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019
  • Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011- 2024
  • Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects
  • Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC
  • Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
  • Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
  • Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC
  • Application of MCC in Cosmetics
  • Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities
  • Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 39 Featured)

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • FMC Corporation
  • Avantor, Inc.
  • Roquette FrAres
  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Maple Biotech Pvt., Ltd.
  • Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.
  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Green Agrochem
  • Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.
  • NutraCap Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/furo9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Facility Management Markets Reprot 2023-2028: 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup Spurs Investments, Los Angeles Gears Up for 2028 Summer Olympics

United States Facility Management Markets Reprot 2023-2028: 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup Spurs Investments, Los Angeles Gears Up for 2028 Summer Olympics

The "United States Facility Management Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
United States Lithium-Ion Battery Markets Report 2024-2028: American Innovation and Manufacturing Act Supports Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

United States Lithium-Ion Battery Markets Report 2024-2028: American Innovation and Manufacturing Act Supports Lithium-Ion Battery Industry

The "United States Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.