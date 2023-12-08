Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030 - Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Wood segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses various aspects of the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different industries. It highlights the pharmaceutical industry's response to the pandemic, the growth of health foods in the US during the pandemic, and the challenges faced by the beauty and cosmetics market.

The report provides insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and their competitive market presence worldwide in 2022. It introduces microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), its applications, and its outlook in the market. The report also covers the sources of MCC, major geographic markets, market restraints, and competition, including market share data for leading players.

It offers an overview of the key trends and changes in various industries due to the pandemic, highlighting the role of MCC in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the MCC market's dynamics and recent market activity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for MCC

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Generic (Prescription ) Drug Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$ Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Driving the Demand for MCC

Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011, 2019 and 2024

Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient

Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019

Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011- 2024

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects

Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC

Application of MCC in Cosmetics

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities

Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth

