Global Microfluidics Market Analysis & Outlook 2014-2018 Forecast to 2023 - Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2%

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2014-2023 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2023.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics is projected the fastest growing application area of microfluidics with a CAGR of 19.2% and is also estimated the largest consumer of microfluidics estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2017 and expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2023.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Microfluidics analyzed in this report with respect to microfluidic components, material type, major applications and key end-use sectors

The report exclusively analyzes each component, material type, application area and end-use sector microfluidics by major geographic region

Organ/Body-on-a-Chip Based on Microfluidic Technology the Next Big Thing in Drug Discovery?

PADs and TAS: Innovative Microfluidic Tools for the Future

Microfluidics Enters the Arena of Cosmetics

Microfluidics Shifts from Clean Rooms to Makerspaces

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 31

The industry guide includes the contact details for 594 companies

The report analyzes the market for the components of Microfluidics including:

Microfluidic Chips

Microneedles

Micropumps

Following material types of Microfluidics are analyzed in the study:

Glass

Polymers

Silicon

Others

The study explores the market for applications of Microfluidics comprise the following:

Agro-Food Testing

Drug Delivery

Drug Discovery

Life Science Research

Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics

End-use sectors studied in the report include the following:

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Key Topics Covered



Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business Trends

5. Global Market Overview



Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback



Companies Mentioned



10x Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biofluidix GmbH

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Dolomite Microfluidics

Emulate

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

iX-factory

IDEX Health & Science LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH

Micronics, Inc.

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Positiveid Corporation

Qiagen NV

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Rave N.P., Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

thinXXS Microtechnology

uFluidix

