Global Microfluidics Market Analysis & Outlook 2014-2018 Forecast to 2023 - Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2%

The "Microfluidics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2014-2023 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2023.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics is projected the fastest growing application area of microfluidics with a CAGR of 19.2% and is also estimated the largest consumer of microfluidics estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2017 and expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2023.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global market for Microfluidics analyzed in this report with respect to microfluidic components, material type, major applications and key end-use sectors
  • The report exclusively analyzes each component, material type, application area and end-use sector microfluidics by major geographic region
  • Organ/Body-on-a-Chip Based on Microfluidic Technology the Next Big Thing in Drug Discovery?
  • PADs and TAS: Innovative Microfluidic Tools for the Future
  • Microfluidics Enters the Arena of Cosmetics
  • Microfluidics Shifts from Clean Rooms to Makerspaces
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 31
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 594 companies

The report analyzes the market for the components of Microfluidics including:

  • Microfluidic Chips
  • Microneedles
  • Micropumps
  • Following material types of Microfluidics are analyzed in the study:
  • Glass
  • Polymers
  • Silicon
  • Others
  • The study explores the market for applications of Microfluidics comprise the following:
  • Agro-Food Testing
  • Drug Delivery
  • Drug Discovery
  • Life Science Research
  • Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics
  • End-use sectors studied in the report include the following:
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Homecare Settings
  • Hospitals

Key Topics Covered

Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business Trends
5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World

Part D: Annexure
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned

  • 10x Genomics
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Biofluidix GmbH
  • Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dolomite Microfluidics
  • Emulate
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Fluidigm Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • iX-factory
  • IDEX Health & Science LLC
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH
  • Micronics, Inc.
  • Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
  • Perkinelmer, Inc.
  • Positiveid Corporation
  • Qiagen NV
  • RainDance Technologies, Inc.
  • Rave N.P., Inc.
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • SCIEX
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • thinXXS Microtechnology
  • uFluidix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8htgdh/global?w=5

