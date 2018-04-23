Global Microfluidics Market Analysis & Outlook 2014-2018 Forecast to 2023 - Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics to Grow at a CAGR of 19.2%

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for the period 2014-2023 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2023.
Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics is projected the fastest growing application area of microfluidics with a CAGR of 19.2% and is also estimated the largest consumer of microfluidics estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2017 and expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2023.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global market for Microfluidics analyzed in this report with respect to microfluidic components, material type, major applications and key end-use sectors
- The report exclusively analyzes each component, material type, application area and end-use sector microfluidics by major geographic region
- Organ/Body-on-a-Chip Based on Microfluidic Technology the Next Big Thing in Drug Discovery?
- PADs and TAS: Innovative Microfluidic Tools for the Future
- Microfluidics Enters the Arena of Cosmetics
- Microfluidics Shifts from Clean Rooms to Makerspaces
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 31
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 594 companies
The report analyzes the market for the components of Microfluidics including:
- Microfluidic Chips
- Microneedles
- Micropumps
- Following material types of Microfluidics are analyzed in the study:
- Glass
- Polymers
- Silicon
- Others
- The study explores the market for applications of Microfluidics comprise the following:
- Agro-Food Testing
- Drug Delivery
- Drug Discovery
- Life Science Research
- Point-of-Care (PoC) Diagnostics
- End-use sectors studied in the report include the following:
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Homecare Settings
- Hospitals
Key Topics Covered
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World
Part C: Guide to the Industry
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World
Part D: Annexure
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
Companies Mentioned
- 10x Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biofluidix GmbH
- Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dolomite Microfluidics
- Emulate
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- iX-factory
- IDEX Health & Science LLC
- Illumina, Inc.
- Janssen Biotech
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH
- Micronics, Inc.
- Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Positiveid Corporation
- Qiagen NV
- RainDance Technologies, Inc.
- Rave N.P., Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- SCIEX
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- thinXXS Microtechnology
- uFluidix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8htgdh/global?w=5
