Global Microgrids Technologies and Markets to 2022

The "Microgrids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market study assesses the leading microgrid technologies that are currently in use globally for powering commercial, industrial, military, and educational facilities such as universities, homes and communities, and rural/off-grid villages. The microgrid technologies discussed in this report are in use across these industries and many more as well as new emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.
The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, academic and company data regarding the projected level of demand for microgrid technologies. The report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this quickly changing market.
The researchers analyze each major microgrid technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in the industry.
The researchers analyze the industry worldwide in terms of manufacturing and deployment of technologies or products. For the most relevant and available microgrid technologies The publisher examines the role of government both in regulating the industry and in supporting these microgrid technologies through promotional incentives. The report discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading microgrid technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Report Includes:
- 29 data tables and 7 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for microgrid technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including ABB Group, ALSTOM Power, Inc., Burns Engineering, Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Microgrid Definition
Grid-connected vs. Off-grid Microgrids
Types of Microgrids by Connectivity
AC Microgrid
DC Microgrid
Microgrid Applications
Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Campus and Institutional Microgrids
Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Microgrids
Community and Utility Microgrids
Remote"Off-grid" Microgrids
Military Base Microgrids
Virtual microgrids
Where are Microgrids Found?
Microgrid-Enabling Technologies
Power Source
Cogeneration (CHP) and Micro-CHP
Diesel Generator and Diesel Hybrid and Fuel Cells
Fuel Cell
Renewable Power Sources
PV Solar Cells
Wind
Waste-to-Energy
Micro-turbines (Hydro)
Distributed Energy Storage Systems
Batteries
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Lead-Acid Batteries
Flow Batteries
Vanadium Redox
Others Storage Technologies
Microgrid Software Technologies
Microgrid Software as a Service
Automated Demand Response
Substation Automation
Distribution Automation (DA)
Microgrid Services
Engineering and Design
Monitoring and Control
Operations and Maintenance
The Economics of Microgrids
Microgrid Project Economics
Business Models
Revenue Implications of Microgrids
Microgrid Security
Safety, Islanding, and Energy Storage Standards
The Microgrid Value Chain
Standardization and Interoperability
Offering a Total Solution
Advantages and Disadvantages of Microgrids
The Future of Microgrids
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Global Microgrid Market
Microgrid Hardware Market
Microgrid Software Market
Microgrid Services Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Connection Type
Global Microgrid Market by Connection
Grid-connected Microgrid Market
Remote/Island Microgrid Market
Hybrid Microgrid Market
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Power Source
Global Microgrid Market by Power Source
Diesel-Powered Microgrid Market
CHP-Powered Microgrid Market
Solar PV-Powered Microgrid Market
Wind-Powered Microgrid Market
Others Powered Microgrid Market
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Microgrid Market by Application End User
Healthcare/Government Microgrid Market
Institutional Microgrid Market
Commercial and Industrial Microgrid Market
Military Microgrid Market
Community/Utility Microgrid Market
Remote, Island and Village Microgrid Market
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Microgrid Market by Region
North American Microgrid Market
Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market
European Microgrid Market
Latin American Microgrid Market
African Microgrid Market
Middle East Microgrid Market
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
Trends Over Time
Patent Review by Software
Patent Review by Storage
Other Relevant Patents
Patent Review by Country
Patent Review by Assignee
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Trends and Opportunities
Outlook for the Microgrid Technologies Market
Cost and Technology
Market
Financing and Business Model Identification
Regulation as a Barrier to Growth
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom Power Ltd.
- Ampard Ag
- Anbaric Transmission Llc
- Aquion Energy
- Azure Power Global Ltd.
- Black & Veatch
- Bosch Building Grid Technologies (Bgt)
- Burns Engineering
- Byd Company Ltd.
- Canadian Solar Solutions Inc.
- Capstone Turbine Corp.
- Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cenergy Power
- China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Cleanspark Inc.
- Constellation Energy Group Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc.
- Electro Power Systems Sa
- Encorp Inc.
- Ensync, Inc.
- Enerdel Inc.
- Engie Sa
- Exelon Corp.
- First Solar Inc.
- Fluidic Energy
- Focused Sun
- G&S Solar Installers Llc.
- General Electric Co.
- General Microgrids Inc.
- Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd.
- Green Energy Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Homer Energy Llc.
- Husk Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Komaihaltec Inc.
- Landis & Gyr Ag
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Mera Gao Power Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd.
- Nec Energy Solutions Inc.
- Nrg Energy Inc.
- Nuscale Power Llc
- Omc Power Pte. Ltd.
- Pareto Energy Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Power Analytics Corp.
- Powerhive Inc.
- Powerstream
- Princeton Power Systems
- Raytheon
- S&C Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric Se
- Selco Solar Pvt. Ltd.
- Siemens Ag
- Solar City Corp.
- Spirae Inc.
- Steama Co. Ltd.
- Sun Edison Llc
- Sungevity Inc.
- Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.
- Sunpower Corp.
- Sunrun Inc,
- Sunverge Energy Inc.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Trinity Solar Inc.
- Verengo Inc.
- Victron Energy B.V.
- Viridity Energy Inc.
- Vivint Solar Inc.
- Welspun Energy Ltd.
- Zf Energy Development Llc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qztrb/global_microgrids?w=5
