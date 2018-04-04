Global Microgrids Technologies and Markets to 2022

This market study assesses the leading microgrid technologies that are currently in use globally for powering commercial, industrial, military, and educational facilities such as universities, homes and communities, and rural/off-grid villages. The microgrid technologies discussed in this report are in use across these industries and many more as well as new emerging sectors driven by technological innovation.

The market analysis provided in this report is based on a variety of data sources. These include the most recent government, industry, academic and company data regarding the projected level of demand for microgrid technologies. The report provides a comprehensive review of available data to provide a realistic, robust and accurate assessment of this quickly changing market.

The researchers analyze each major microgrid technology, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as are the current and likely regulatory environments in the industry.

The researchers analyze the industry worldwide in terms of manufacturing and deployment of technologies or products. For the most relevant and available microgrid technologies The publisher examines the role of government both in regulating the industry and in supporting these microgrid technologies through promotional incentives. The report discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading microgrid technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Report Includes:

29 data tables and 7 additional tables

An overview of the global market for microgrid technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including ABB Group, ALSTOM Power, Inc., Burns Engineering, Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Microgrid Definition

Grid-connected vs. Off-grid Microgrids

Types of Microgrids by Connectivity

AC Microgrid

DC Microgrid

Microgrid Applications

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Campus and Institutional Microgrids

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Microgrids

Community and Utility Microgrids

Remote"Off-grid" Microgrids

Military Base Microgrids

Virtual microgrids

Where are Microgrids Found?

Microgrid-Enabling Technologies

Power Source

Cogeneration (CHP) and Micro-CHP

Diesel Generator and Diesel Hybrid and Fuel Cells

Fuel Cell

Renewable Power Sources

PV Solar Cells

Wind

Waste-to-Energy

Micro-turbines (Hydro)

Distributed Energy Storage Systems

Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Flow Batteries

Vanadium Redox

Others Storage Technologies

Microgrid Software Technologies

Microgrid Software as a Service

Automated Demand Response

Substation Automation

Distribution Automation (DA)

Microgrid Services

Engineering and Design

Monitoring and Control

Operations and Maintenance

The Economics of Microgrids

Microgrid Project Economics

Business Models

Revenue Implications of Microgrids

Microgrid Security

Safety, Islanding, and Energy Storage Standards

The Microgrid Value Chain

Standardization and Interoperability

Offering a Total Solution

Advantages and Disadvantages of Microgrids

The Future of Microgrids



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Microgrid Market

Microgrid Hardware Market

Microgrid Software Market

Microgrid Services Market



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Connection Type

Global Microgrid Market by Connection

Grid-connected Microgrid Market

Remote/Island Microgrid Market

Hybrid Microgrid Market



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Power Source

Global Microgrid Market by Power Source

Diesel-Powered Microgrid Market

CHP-Powered Microgrid Market

Solar PV-Powered Microgrid Market

Wind-Powered Microgrid Market

Others Powered Microgrid Market



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Microgrid Market by Application End User

Healthcare/Government Microgrid Market

Institutional Microgrid Market

Commercial and Industrial Microgrid Market

Military Microgrid Market

Community/Utility Microgrid Market

Remote, Island and Village Microgrid Market



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Microgrid Market by Region

North American Microgrid Market

Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market

European Microgrid Market

Latin American Microgrid Market

African Microgrid Market

Middle East Microgrid Market



Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Trends Over Time

Patent Review by Software

Patent Review by Storage

Other Relevant Patents

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Assignee



Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Trends and Opportunities

Outlook for the Microgrid Technologies Market

Cost and Technology

Market

Financing and Business Model Identification

Regulation as a Barrier to Growth



Chapter 11 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Alstom Power Ltd.

Ampard Ag

Anbaric Transmission Llc

Aquion Energy

Azure Power Global Ltd.

Black & Veatch

Bosch Building Grid Technologies (Bgt)

Burns Engineering

Byd Company Ltd.

Canadian Solar Solutions Inc.

Capstone Turbine Corp.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cenergy Power

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Cleanspark Inc.

Constellation Energy Group Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc.

Electro Power Systems Sa

Encorp Inc.

Ensync, Inc.

Enerdel Inc.

Engie Sa

Exelon Corp.

First Solar Inc.

Fluidic Energy

Focused Sun

G&S Solar Installers Llc.

General Electric Co.

General Microgrids Inc.

Gram Power India Pvt. Ltd.

Green Energy Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Homer Energy Llc.

Husk Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Komaihaltec Inc.

Landis & Gyr Ag

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mera Gao Power Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd.

Nec Energy Solutions Inc.

Nrg Energy Inc.

Nuscale Power Llc

Omc Power Pte. Ltd.

Pareto Energy Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Power Analytics Corp.

Powerhive Inc.

Powerstream

Princeton Power Systems

Raytheon

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric Se

Selco Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Ag

Solar City Corp.

Spirae Inc.

Steama Co. Ltd.

Sun Edison Llc

Sungevity Inc.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

Sunpower Corp.

Sunrun Inc,

Sunverge Energy Inc.

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Trinity Solar Inc.

Verengo Inc.

Victron Energy B.V.

Viridity Energy Inc.

Vivint Solar Inc.

Welspun Energy Ltd.

Zf Energy Development Llc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qztrb/global_microgrids?w=5

