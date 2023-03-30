Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Influenza and Viral Infections Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a registered CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Trends

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine Segment is Expected to Projected Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period



The quadrivalent influenza (flu) vaccine protects against four flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.



The quadrivalent flu vaccine segment accounts for significant revenue in the microneedle flu vaccine market due to its cost-effectiveness, efficacy against viral infections, and easy availability in hospitals and clinics.



According to the CDC, in December 2021, quadrivalent vaccines protected against four flu viruses: an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses.



Moreover, increasing clinical development of microneedle flu vaccines to check their efficiency and safety is anticipated to boost the segment.

For instance, according to ClinicalTrials. Gov updates in February 2022, a study titled "A Clinical Trial of Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine in Healthy Subjects Aged 6 to 35 Months"was conducted under the evaluation of Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd to assess the safety and immunogenicity of quadrivalent influenza vaccine in healthy infants aged from 6 to 35 months. Such development creates a huge opportunity for market players to develop a therapeutic approach anticipated to boost the segment.



North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market and is Expected to do so during the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market of microneedle flu vaccines and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years.



The high prevalence of influenza is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period. For instance, according to statistics published by MedAlertHelp, in 2022, about 5% to 20% of Americans were diagnosed with influenza yearly. Further, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in October 2021, 35 million flu-related illnesses, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, 20,000 flu-related deaths, and 16 million flu-related medical visits were reported in the 2019-2020 season. This growing disease burden is anticipated to impact market growth over the coming years positively.



In North America, the launch of new flu prevention campaigns and initiatives by healthcare organizations is expected to drive demand for influenza vaccines and develop effective vaccination delivery systems.

For instance, in October 2021, the CDC and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), along with other public health and medical organizations, jointly announced the opening of the 2020-2021 flu vaccination season, highlighting the importance of vaccination and recommending that everyone six months and older get vaccinated against flu once a year.



Moreover, in December 2022, Vaxess Technologies, Inc., a life sciences company developing a shelf-stable vaccine patch, reported positive interim results from a first-in-man trial of VX-103, a monovalent seasonal influenza vaccine patch. Day 57 results showed that MIMIX (microarray/microneedle)-Flu significantly exceeded the 2007 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) criteria for accelerated licensure of influenza vaccines, with the 15ug and 7.5ug patches leading to seroconversion rates of 85% and 77% respectively along with seroprotection rates of 92%.

Vaxess's new GMP facility has successfully produced a clinical trial drug product consisting of a proprietary silk fibroin microneedle patch loaded with influenza vaccine antigens.



