Global Microphone Market Report 2022: Deployment of Microphones in Industrial & Automotive Applications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Microphone Market by Technology (MEMS, Electret), MEMS Type (Analog, Digital), Communication Technology, Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Noise Monitoring & Sensing) & Geography - Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microphone market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the microphone market can be attributed to high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics and increased number of microphones per device.

Wireless microphones expected to account for the largest share of microphone during the forecast period

Wireless microphones are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. An exponential use of wireless microphones in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios is fueling revenue growth of the wireless microphone market across the world. Wireless microphones are used with many consumer electronic devices, such as wearables and smart home devices.

Microphone market for consumer electronics expected to hold largest share during the forecast period

Microphone market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The largest size of the market for consumer electronics can be attributed to the huge application of microphones in smartphones, wearables, VoIP, gaming and virtual reality devices, headsets, smart home devices, etc.

The microphone market for Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are likely to be fast-growing markets for microphones, especially for consumer electronics. Oppo and Vivo are developing smartphones that require an increased number of microphones per device. Also, the demand for high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables, is increasing in these countries, thereby contributing to the growth of the microphone market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Adoption of Next-Generation Consumer Electronics

Low Cost and Compact Size of MEMS Microphones

Increased Number of Microphones Per Device

Escalated Demand for Smart Wearable Devices Integrated with Advanced Microphones

Elevated Use of Piezoelectric MEMS Microphones in IoT Applications

Restraints

Critical Aspects Related to Packaging and Integration of MEMS Technology

High Cost of Electronic Stethoscopes

Opportunities

Implementation of Microphones in Automotive Applications

Deployment of Microphones in Industrial Applications

Challenges

Constraints Related to Specifications of Microphones

Limitations in Terms of Sensitivity, Noise, and Power Consumption

Variations in Supply and Demand due to Resurgence of COVID-19 and Geopolitical Events

Incidences of Spying Through Microphone-Installed Smartphones

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for MEMS Microphones from Consumer Electronics and Automotive Companies to Drive Market Growth from 2022 to 2027

Digital MEMS Microphones to Hold Larger Market Share in 2027

MEMS Technology to Dominate Microphone Market Throughout Forecast Period

Wireless Microphones to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027

Consumer Electronics and North America to be Largest Segments of Microphone Market in Americas in 2022

to be Largest Segments of Microphone Market in Americas in 2022 US to Account for Largest Share of Microphone Market in 2022

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Microphone Market, by MEMS Type

7 Microphone Market, by Communication Technology

8 Microphone Market, by Technology

9 Microphone Market, by Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

