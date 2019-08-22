Global Microprinting Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microprinting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microprinting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Growth in the concern about brand protection and product safety, Increase in the use of microprinting technology in healthcare and Increase in the demand for technological advancement in microprinting.

Based on Type, the market is categorized into Single-Sided and Double-Sided.

Depending on Substrate Type the market is segregated into Metal, Paper and Plastic.

On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into Color, Infrared Ink Marking, Magnetic Ink, Micro-Embossing, Monochrome, Special Inks, UV Invisible Marking and Other Types.

Based on Application, the market is categorized into Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Corporate, Currency, Defense, Education, Government, Healthcare, Labels, Packaging and Other Applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in the Concern About Brand Protection and Product Safety

3.1.2 Increase in the Use of Microprinting Technology in Healthcare

3.1.3 Increase in the Demand for Technological Advancement in Microprinting

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Microprinting Market, By Print Type

4.1 Single-Sided

4.2 Double-Sided



5 Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type

5.1 Metal

5.2 Paper

5.3 Plastic



6 Microprinting Market, By Type

6.1 Color

6.2 Infrared Ink Marking

6.3 Magnetic Ink

6.4 Micro-Embossing

6.5 Monochrome

6.6 Special Inks

6.7 UV Invisible Marking

6.8 Other Types



7 Microprinting Market, By Application

7.1 Banking & Finance

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.3 Corporate

7.4 Currency

7.5 Defense

7.6 Education

7.7 Government

7.8 Healthcare

7.9 Labels

7.10 Packaging

7.11 Other Applications



8 Microprinting Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Xerox Corporation

10.2 Videojet Technologies Inc

10.3 Matica Technologies Ag

10.4 Brady Corporation

10.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.6 HP Inc

10.7 Ricoh Company Ltd

10.8 Canon Finetech Nisca Inc

10.9 Source Technologies

10.10 SAFEChecks

10.11 Xeikon

10.12 Domino Printing Sciences PLC

10.13 Control Print Ltd

10.14 Data Carte Concepts

10.15 Evolis

10.16 Micro Format Inc

10.17 Spectrum Positive

10.18 Printegra an Ennis Company

10.19 Trustcopy

10.20 William Frick & Company



