Global Microscopy Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2024

The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including

The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including

Optical (light) microscopes.

Electron microscopes.

Scanning probe microscopes.

Other types of microscope (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal).

Microscope accessories.

Report Includes:

51 tables

An overview of the global market and technology for microscopy

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)

Quantification of market based on type of instrument, end-user segment, and region

A look at the industry structure, including company size and financial performance, ownership, and market shares

Relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Jasco International Co. Ltd., MIS Inc., Nikon Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Description

Definitions

Brief History of Microscopy

Types of Microscopes

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Accessories and Supplies

End Users

Semiconductors

Photovoltaics (PV)

Life Sciences

Materials Science

Nanotechnology

Other End Users

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Overall Market Size and Segmentation

Detailed Market Analysis and Projections

Market by Type of Instrument

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

All Types of Microscopes

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

All Types of Microscopes

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

Market Shares

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Ownership Trends

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Bruker Axs

Bruker Optics Inc.

Buehler Inc.

Cameca Sa

Carl Zeiss Microscopy Gmbh

Danish Micro Engineering A/S

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

Jasco International Co. Ltd.

Jeol Ltd.

Leica Microsystems Ag

Mis Inc.

Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

Nanosurf Ag

Nikon Corp.

NT-MDT Co.

Olympus Corp.

Park Systems Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Questar Corp.

Schott North America Inc.

Scienta Omicron Gmbh

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Witec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente Und Technologie Gmbh

