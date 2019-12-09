Global Microscopy Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including

  • Optical (light) microscopes.
  • Electron microscopes.
  • Scanning probe microscopes.
  • Other types of microscope (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal).
  • Microscope accessories.

Report Includes:

  • 51 tables
  • An overview of the global market and technology for microscopy
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
  • Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)
  • Quantification of market based on type of instrument, end-user segment, and region
  • A look at the industry structure, including company size and financial performance, ownership, and market shares
  • Relevant patent analysis
  • Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Jasco International Co. Ltd., MIS Inc., Nikon Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • General Description
  • Definitions
  • Brief History of Microscopy
  • Types of Microscopes
  • Optical Microscopes
  • Charged Particle Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • Accessories and Supplies
  • End Users
  • Semiconductors
  • Photovoltaics (PV)
  • Life Sciences
  • Materials Science
  • Nanotechnology
  • Other End Users

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Overall Market Size and Segmentation
  • Detailed Market Analysis and Projections
  • Market by Type of Instrument

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Optical Microscopes
  • Charged Particle Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • All Types of Microscopes

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Optical Microscopes
  • Charged Particle Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • All Types of Microscopes

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

  • Market Shares
  • Optical Microscopes
  • Charged Particle Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • Ownership Trends

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Bruker Axs
  • Bruker Optics Inc.
  • Buehler Inc.
  • Cameca Sa
  • Carl Zeiss Microscopy Gmbh
  • Danish Micro Engineering A/S
  • Hitachi High Technologies Corp.
  • Jasco International Co. Ltd.
  • Jeol Ltd.
  • Leica Microsystems Ag
  • Mis Inc.
  • Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
  • Nanosurf Ag
  • Nikon Corp.
  • NT-MDT Co.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Park Systems Corp.
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Questar Corp.
  • Schott North America Inc.
  • Scienta Omicron Gmbh
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Witec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente Und Technologie Gmbh

