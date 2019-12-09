Global Microscopy Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including
- Optical (light) microscopes.
- Electron microscopes.
- Scanning probe microscopes.
- Other types of microscope (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal).
- Microscope accessories.
Report Includes:
- 51 tables
- An overview of the global market and technology for microscopy
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)
- Quantification of market based on type of instrument, end-user segment, and region
- A look at the industry structure, including company size and financial performance, ownership, and market shares
- Relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Jasco International Co. Ltd., MIS Inc., Nikon Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description
- Definitions
- Brief History of Microscopy
- Types of Microscopes
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Accessories and Supplies
- End Users
- Semiconductors
- Photovoltaics (PV)
- Life Sciences
- Materials Science
- Nanotechnology
- Other End Users
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
- Detailed Market Analysis and Projections
- Market by Type of Instrument
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- All Types of Microscopes
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- All Types of Microscopes
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Market Shares
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Ownership Trends
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Bruker Axs
- Bruker Optics Inc.
- Buehler Inc.
- Cameca Sa
- Carl Zeiss Microscopy Gmbh
- Danish Micro Engineering A/S
- Hitachi High Technologies Corp.
- Jasco International Co. Ltd.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems Ag
- Mis Inc.
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
- Nanosurf Ag
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT Co.
- Olympus Corp.
- Park Systems Corp.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Questar Corp.
- Schott North America Inc.
- Scienta Omicron Gmbh
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Witec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente Und Technologie Gmbh
