Global Microscopy Markets, 2021-2028 - Encouraging Funding Scenario for R&D In Microscopy, Increasing Applications of Microscopy in Various Fields & Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy

Feb 11, 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopy Market by Product, Type, Application, and End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microscopy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $11.71 billion by 2028

Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the microscopy market is mainly attributed to the high demand for advanced magnification devices across industries, technological advancements in microscopes, encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising applications of regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, and increasing academia-industry collaborations.

Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants include emerging markets such as China and India. These are increasing microscopy applications in various fields, increasing attention towards nanotechnology, rising globalization, and integrating microscopy with spectroscopy.

Based on product, the software segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors attributing to this segment's growth include the rising relevance of microscopy in various industries, technological innovations in microscopy software, rising demand for 3D analysis in materials and life science research, and growing utilization of microscopy in emerging economies.

Based on type, the electron microscopes segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors attributing to this segment's growth include increasing utilization of electron microscopy in industries for particle analysis and quality checks, rising demand for 3D analysis in materials and life science research, and increasing application of nanotechnology in industries.

Based on application, the material analysis segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this segment's growth include technological innovations in microscopy, high demand for advanced magnification devices in material sciences research, and promising support from governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research.

Based on end user, the industries segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this segment's growth include high utilization microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analysis in the semiconductor industry, growing pharmaceutical sales globally, rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally, and rising inclination towards processed foods.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global microscopy market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Encouraging Funding Scenario for R&D In Microscopy
  • Technological Innovations and Advancements in Microscopes
  • Increasing Focus On Regenerative Medicine and Nanotechnology
  • Rising Academia-Industry Collaborations

Restraints

  • High Costs Associated With Technically Advanced Microscopes

Opportunities

  • Increasing R&D in Emerging Markets
  • Increasing Applications of Microscopy in Various Fields
  • Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy

Challenges

  • Complexities Associated with Instrument Handling and Sample Preparation
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

The Impact of Covid-19 on the Microscopy Market

The key players operating in the global microscopy market are 

  • CARL ZEISS AG (Germany)
  • Nikon Corporation (Japan)
  • Bruker Corporation (U.S.)
  • Olympus Corporation (Japan)
  • JEOL Ltd. (Japan)
  • Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
  • Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
  • Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.)
  • Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.)
  • Meiji Techno Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Labomed Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report

Global Microscopy Market, by Product

  • Microscopes
  • Accessories
  • Software

Global Microscopy Market, by Type

  • Electron Microscopes
  • Scanning Electron Microscopes
  • Transmission Electron Microscopes
  • Optical Microscopes
  • Compound Microscopes
  • Stereo Microscopes
  • Confocal Microscopes
  • Digital Microscopes
  • Inverted Microscopes
  • Other Optical Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes
  • Atomic Force Microscopes
  • Scanning Tunneling Microscopes
  • Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes
  • Other Microscopes

Global Microscopy Market, by Application

  • Research Applications
  • Diagnostics Applications
  • Surgical Applications
  • Material Analysis
  • Quality Assurance & Quality Check

Global Microscopy Market, by End User

  • Industries
  • Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
  • Healthcare Industry
  • Food & Beverages Industry
  • Other Industries
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Other End Users

Global Microscopy Market, by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe (RoE)
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

