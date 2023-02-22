Global Microsegmentation Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Okta, Forcepoint and Cyxtera Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microsegmentation Market, By Component, By Service, By Security, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microsegmentation market was valued at US$ 1490.4 Mn in 2021. The global microsegmentation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of digitization in organizations.

Microsegmentation is a security practice that divides network into segments so that businesses can analyze, monitor, visualize, and control the traffic. In other words, microsegmentation is a security segmentation and this process is used by professionals to break a network into smaller networks in order to keep the overall system security.

The security engineers create zones to isolate data centers, applications, and workload across cloud, on premise, and hybrid networks.

Microsegmentation is gaining popularity due to its operational efficiency. Furthermore, major global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products and services with new features and technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing securities with new features in order to protect and secure organizational data.



Market Dynamics:



Organization databases mainly include sensitive data related to payment cards and financial information. Databases are the primary targets of cybercriminals, which increases the loss of personal and business information. Due to the increasing incidence of data breaches and high-profile data theft, organizations are planning to detect future threats.

For instance, according to the analyst's analysis, the global cyber security market reached US$ 121,000 million in 2017 from US$ 3,500 million in 2004. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Among verticals, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The security solutions provide support to the financial service provider to protect their data, and customers, meet industry & government compliance standards and avoid damage caused by data breaches.

The BFSI vertical is continuously focusing on upgrading its processing and transactional technologies and also requires end-to-end security to minimize operations against both internal and external threats.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microsegmentation market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022- 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global microsegmentation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global microsegmentation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microsegmentation market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Security:

Network Security

Database Security

Application Security

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Organization Size:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Forcepoint, LLC.

Cyxtera Technologies

Sophos Group Plc.

Google LLC.

Microsoft, Inc.

VMware Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Cloudflare

IBM Corporation

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Unisys

vArmour, Inc.

OPAQ Networks, Inc.

ExtraHop Networks

ShieldX

Bracket Computing Inc.

Nutanix

Cloudvisory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/heasax

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets