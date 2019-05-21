Global Mid-IR Sensors Market 2019-2025: Forecast the Availability of 400 Electric Vehicle Models

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid-IR Sensors: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide mid IR sensor market at $9.7 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $109.9 billion by 2025. Units sales at 611 million sensors in 2018 are anticipated to reach 10.7 billion sensors worldwide by 2025.

Mid-IR sensors impact every industry, driving significant change. The report forecasts the availability of 400 electric vehicle models by 2025. The EV industry is growing in response to automobile vendors responding to market demand for vehicles that do not hurt the environment.



The vendors in the Mid-IR Sensors industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge Internet of Things capability. Sensors are being implemented in a wide variety of applications by each vendor so as to permit benefit from first-mover advantage in the market.



Mid-wave infrared (mid-IR) is the spectral region where most of the fundamental structural information is produced. Measurements in that region can provide useful information from outside the visual spectrum. Mid-IR sensors bring the ability to sense temperature, distance, presence, motion, and texture. This extension of the human senses, in combination with digital systems, promises a revolution in improved control of everything people use and touch.



Mid IR sensors are the base of the Internet of Things initiatives, they form the building blocks for all different types of imaging and controls. Drones, robots, industrial robots, machines, cameras, buildings, fire departments, traffic lights, traffic control, the military, the border patrol, law enforcement, healthcare, asthma treatment, virtually everyone will increasingly use mid IR sensors.



Mid-IR sensor manufacture promises to change everything. More visibility, more awareness permits greater and more granular control of action in the military. In industry, more process can be automated. It supports more independent and safer cars. It permits electric cars to replace gasoline engine cars by 2025. Mid-IR Sensors leverage new technology to achieve better cost-benefit ratios. Laboratory bench measuring systems can be miniaturized and move to the field.



1. Mid IR Sensor Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Mid IR Sensors Offer Wavelength Tunability and High Optical Power

1.2 Products with Mid-IR Sensors

1.3 Mid-IR Sensor Market Trends

1.4 Mid-IR Detection

1.5 Infrared Radiation Variation of Measuring Techniques



2 Mid IR Sensors Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Mid-Infrared (IR) Sensor System Market Driving Forces

2.2 Mid IR Sensor Market Shares

2.3 Mid IR Sensor Market Forecasts

2.4 Applications of Mid-IR Infrared Sensors

2.5 Mid IR Sensors for the Military

2.6 Mid IR Building and Carbon Dioxide CO2 Sensor Market Shares

2.7 Mid IR Oil and Gas Sensor Market Shares

2.8 Mid IR Occupancy Sensors and Photocell Devices

2.9 Medical and Health

2.10 Mid IR Thermal Camera Sensors Market Shares

2.11 Automotive Sector Mid IR Sensor Market Shares

2.12 Mid IR Infrared Smartphone 3D Sensor Market Shares

2.13 Mid IR Nitric Oxide (NO) Sensor Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2018

2.14 Emerging New Fields of Mid IR Sensor Application

2.15 Mid IR Sensor Applications

2.16 Process Controls Using Mid IR Sensors: Preventive and Predictive Maintenance

2.17 Mid IR Fire Gas Detection Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2018

2.18 Mid IR Temperature Sensors Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2018

2.19 Automation Using Mid IR Sensors

2.20 Mid IR Sensor Market Opportunity

2.21 Integration Software and Mega Data Center Market Driving Forces

2.22 Near-Infrared Optics Segment

2.23 Mid IR Sensor Sample Prices

2.24 Mid IR Sensor Regional Shipments



3. Mid IR Sensors Product Description

3.1 Daylight Solutions

3.2 SenseAir

3.3 Acuity Brands Inc./Sensor Switch Occupancy Sensor Products

3.4 Block Engineering Quantum Cascade Laser Products

3.5 Sofradir

3.6 GE Sensors

3.7 Hamamatsu

3.8 Telops IR Sensors

3.9 MKS/Newport Corporation Mid-Infrared Sensor Cards



4. Mid IR Sensor Technology

4.1 Power Technology Mid IR Sensor Applications

4.2 Semiconductor Diode Lasers Operating at Midwave-Infrared (Mid-IR) Wavelengths

4.3 Biomedical and Chemical Mid-IR SPR Based Sensor

4.4 Mid IR Waveguides

4.5 Sol-Gel-Coated Mid-Infrared Fiber-Optic Sensors

4.6 Magnetic Nanoparticle Mid-Infrared Pathogen Sensor for Food Matrixes

4.7 Miniaturized Mid-Infrared Sensor Technologies Trends

4.8 Infrared Technology

4.9 Mid-IR Non-Invasive Medical Systems



5. Mid Infrared (IR) Sensors Company Profiles



Acuity Brands/Sensor Switch

AdTech Optics

Advanced Photonix

Agiltron/SensArrayInfrared

Alpes Lasers/ALTechnologies

Amphenol/Telaire

Asahi Kasei Corporation/SenseAir

Axis Communications

BAE

Bosch Group

Circassia/Aerocrine

Current Corporation

Cymbet

Digi International

Ekips Technologies

Elliot Scientific

Emerson

EnOcean GmbH

FLIR

Fortive

GE Sensors

Hamamatsu

II-VI Incorporated/Finisar

InfraTec

IPG Photonics

Leonardo/Daylight Solutions

Lockheed-Martin

Lumentum

M Squared Next-Generation Bio-Medical Lasers

Marktech Optoelectronics

Maxion Technologies

Micro-Epsilon

MKS Instruments/Newport

Nanophase Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Opto Diode Corporation

Opto Solutions

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory PNNL Electronics and Systems Integration

Physical Sciences

Power Technology

Raytheon

SenseAir

Sensor Switch

Sentinel Photonics

Sick AG

Sofradir

Spectris/Omega Engineering

Structured Materials Industries

Telops

Terahertz Device Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific/NovaWave Technologies

Thorlabs

United Technologies

VIASPACE/Ionfinity

Vigo System S.A.

Wuhan Cubic Electronics

Xenics

