Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market 2016-2018 & 2021: Market is Projected to Grow from Approximately $1.1 Trillion in 2016 to $1.5 Trillion in 2021

The worldwide pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from approximately $1.1 trillion in 2016 to $1.5 trillion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%.
"The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players" focuses on comparative analysis of mid-size pharma companies and the strategies followed in order to sustain and grow in the market, from data covering over 80 mid-size companies both those focused exclusively on pharma, and those also involved in other divisions of healthcare, such as medical devices, in addition to pharma products.
The ten major developed markets are expected to cover 67% of global spending by 2021, which is 1% less than their share in 2016. Growth will be driven by global demographic and economic trends, including a rapidly aging global population and an associated rise in chronic diseases; increased urbanization; higher disposable income; greater government expenditure on healthcare; and growing demand for more effective treatments.
The pharmaceutical sector can be divided into various categories based on revenue, comprising large, mid-size and small pharma companies. The mid-size sector, which is the focus of this report, consists of 82 companies with revenue ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, while small and large companies fall below and above this threshold, respectively.
Most mid-size pharma companies are focusing heavily on developing a portfolio of generic products covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Additionally, the top mid-size companies are involved in the end-to-end development of innovative products, although in these cases their focus is limited to specific therapy areas.
A few mid-size companies diverge from the typical trends and are particularly focused on rare diseases, such as the Alexion Pharmaceuticals. In these ways mid-size companies can be seen to be different to large pharma companies, which almost all focus on end-to-end product development covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Large pharma companies have sufficient investment capability and human resources to support a wider variety of R&D activities than mid-size pharma.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- What is the Mid-Sized Pharma Segment and What is its Role in the Industry?
- Why is Mid-size Pharma a Key Element of the Industry?
2. Mid-size Pharma Players with Revenue Forecasts
- Comparative Analysis and Ranking - Based on Revenue
- R&D Expenditure
- Number of Pipeline Products
- Number of Marketed Products
- Number of Employees
- Location of Headquarter
- Year-on-Year Revenue
- Year-on-Year R&D Expenditure
3. Key Points
- Mid-size Pharma Companies - Growth Strategies related to Deals and Collaborations
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Licensing Agreements and Partnerships
- R&D Collaboration
- Geographical Expansion
- In-House Research and Development
- Shift towards High-Value Generics from Low-Value Generics
- Brand Building
- Specialized Therapy Areas and Rare Diseases
4. Top Mid-size Pharma Companies
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Eisai
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- UCB
- Les Laboratories Servier
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Endo International
- Mallinckrodt
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
5. Overview
- Top Marketed Products
- Pipeline Overview
- Late stage Products with Sales Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Deals by Value and Volume
- Key Deals
6. Top Small Pharma Companies Likely to Enter the Mid-size Segment
- Horizon Pharma
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Hypermarcas
7. Challenges Faced by Mid-size Pharma
8. Conclusion
9. List of Mid-size Pharma Companies
10. Bibliography
