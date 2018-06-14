Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market 2016-2018 & 2021: Market is Projected to Grow from Approximately $1.1 Trillion in 2016 to $1.5 Trillion in 2021

The worldwide pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from approximately $1.1 trillion in 2016 to $1.5 trillion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%.



"The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market: Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players" focuses on comparative analysis of mid-size pharma companies and the strategies followed in order to sustain and grow in the market, from data covering over 80 mid-size companies both those focused exclusively on pharma, and those also involved in other divisions of healthcare, such as medical devices, in addition to pharma products.

The ten major developed markets are expected to cover 67% of global spending by 2021, which is 1% less than their share in 2016. Growth will be driven by global demographic and economic trends, including a rapidly aging global population and an associated rise in chronic diseases; increased urbanization; higher disposable income; greater government expenditure on healthcare; and growing demand for more effective treatments.



The pharmaceutical sector can be divided into various categories based on revenue, comprising large, mid-size and small pharma companies. The mid-size sector, which is the focus of this report, consists of 82 companies with revenue ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, while small and large companies fall below and above this threshold, respectively.



Most mid-size pharma companies are focusing heavily on developing a portfolio of generic products covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Additionally, the top mid-size companies are involved in the end-to-end development of innovative products, although in these cases their focus is limited to specific therapy areas.



A few mid-size companies diverge from the typical trends and are particularly focused on rare diseases, such as the Alexion Pharmaceuticals. In these ways mid-size companies can be seen to be different to large pharma companies, which almost all focus on end-to-end product development covering a variety of therapy areas and geographies. Large pharma companies have sufficient investment capability and human resources to support a wider variety of R&D activities than mid-size pharma.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



What is the Mid-Sized Pharma Segment and What is its Role in the Industry?

Why is Mid-size Pharma a Key Element of the Industry?

2. Mid-size Pharma Players with Revenue Forecasts



Comparative Analysis and Ranking - Based on Revenue

R&D Expenditure

Number of Pipeline Products

Number of Marketed Products

Number of Employees

Location of Headquarter

Year-on-Year Revenue

Year-on-Year R&D Expenditure

3. Key Points



Mid-size Pharma Companies - Growth Strategies related to Deals and Collaborations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Licensing Agreements and Partnerships

R&D Collaboration

Geographical Expansion

In-House Research and Development

Shift towards High-Value Generics from Low-Value Generics

Brand Building

Specialized Therapy Areas and Rare Diseases

4. Top Mid-size Pharma Companies



Daiichi Sankyo

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Les Laboratories Servier

Sun Pharmaceutical

Endo International

Mallinckrodt

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceutical

5. Overview



Top Marketed Products

Pipeline Overview

Late stage Products with Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Deals by Value and Volume

Key Deals

6. Top Small Pharma Companies Likely to Enter the Mid-size Segment



Horizon Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Hypermarcas

7. Challenges Faced by Mid-size Pharma



8. Conclusion



9. List of Mid-size Pharma Companies



10. Bibliography

