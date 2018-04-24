Global Migraine Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018-2028: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil

Migraine is a common neurological disorder involving repeated headaches and associated phenomena. It is a leading cause of disability throughout the world. It has a multifactorial background (genetic, environmental, metabolic, hormonal, pharmacological) and triggers that vary between patients.

However, it presents a common pattern of occurrence, with peak incidence in adolescence and peak prevalence in middle age. Recent research advances have helped to better determine the brain structures involved in migraine and observe physiological changes in patients with the disorder. These advances are the basis for studies of novel therapeutics and prophylactic approaches.

This report provides the current prevalent population for migraine across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Main co-morbidities of migraine include:

Hypertension (depending on the study)

Mood disorders (anxiety, depression)

Obesity

Abdominal pain

Emesis

Cyclic vomiting syndrome (in children)

Multiple sclerosis



Ability to quantify patient populations in global migraine market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of migraine and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific symptoms on the prevalent population of migraine patients.

Identification of migraine patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of migraine patients.

Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Migraine Features Of Migraine Patients Comorbidities Of Migraine Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



