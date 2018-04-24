Global Migraine Epiomic Epidemiology Report 2018-2028: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Migraine Forecast In 12 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Migraine is a common neurological disorder involving repeated headaches and associated phenomena. It is a leading cause of disability throughout the world. It has a multifactorial background (genetic, environmental, metabolic, hormonal, pharmacological) and triggers that vary between patients.
However, it presents a common pattern of occurrence, with peak incidence in adolescence and peak prevalence in middle age. Recent research advances have helped to better determine the brain structures involved in migraine and observe physiological changes in patients with the disorder. These advances are the basis for studies of novel therapeutics and prophylactic approaches.
This report provides the current prevalent population for migraine across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, several features of migraine patients, as well as the main symptoms of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main co-morbidities of migraine include:
- Hypertension (depending on the study)
- Mood disorders (anxiety, depression)
- Obesity
- Abdominal pain
- Emesis
- Cyclic vomiting syndrome (in children)
- Multiple sclerosis
Reason to buy
- Ability to quantify patient populations in global migraine market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of migraine and identification of patient segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
- Better understanding of the impact of specific symptoms on the prevalent population of migraine patients.
- Identification of migraine patient sub-populations that require treatment.
- Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of migraine patients.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Cause Of The Disease
- Risk Factors & Prevention
- Diagnosis Of The Disease
- Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
- Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
- Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
- Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
- Top-Line Prevalence For Migraine
- Features Of Migraine Patients
- Comorbidities Of Migraine Patients
- Abbreviations Used In The Report
- Other Black Swan Services & Solutions
- Reports & Publications
- Online Epidemiology Databases
- Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
- References
- Appendix
