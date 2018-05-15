Global Military 3D Printing Market 2018-2025: Rising Demand for Lightweight Parts and Components & Increasing Investments Made by Defense Entities

The military 3D printing market is projected to grow from USD 799.8 Million in 2018 to USD 4,594.4 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.37% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for lightweight parts and components in the defense industry and increasing investments made by defense entities in 3D printing projects are key factors projected to drive the growth of the military 3D printing market.

The military 3D printing market has been segmented on the basis of offering, process, application, platform, and region. Based on offering, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into printer, material, software, and service. The printer segment is projected to lead the military 3D printing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for 3D printed components from OEMs in the defense industry.

Based on process, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, and sheet lamination. The direct energy deposition segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the requirement for printing small-to-medium sized, and highly-complex functional parts of defense equipment.

Based on application, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into functional part manufacturing, tooling, and prototyping. 3D printing or additive manufacturing helps produce prototypes and models from 3D Computer-aided Design (CAD). OEMs in the defense industry are focused on the adoption of 3D printing technology to develop complex parts with minimum wastage. The need to produce cost-efficient prototypes according to specific customer requirements is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the prototyping segment.

Based on platform, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, and space. The airborne segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of 3D printing technology to develop lightweight and durable components of aircraft and drones.

Based on region, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region led the military 3D printing in 2017. The increasing applicability of 3D printing technology in various industries, such as aerospace, chemicals, and automotive, in North America is one of the most significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the military 3D printing market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Military 3D Printing Market

4.2 Military 3D Printing Market, By Process

4.3 Europe Military 3D Printing Market, By Platform & Country

4.4 US Military 3D Printing Market, By Offering

4.5 Europe Military 3D Printing Market, By Platform

4.6 Military 3D Printing Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Investments By Defense Entities in 3D Printing Projects

5.1.1.2 Reduction in Manufacturing Cost of Parts

5.1.1.3 Demand for Lightweight Parts and Components in the Defense Industry

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Limited Availability of Materials

5.1.2.2 Stringent Military Standards

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of Advanced 3D Printing Technologies

5.1.3.2 3D Printing as A Service

5.1.3.3 Development of Portable Printers

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Not Suitable for High Volume Production

5.1.4.2 Production of Low-Cost 3D Printing Parts

5.1.4.3 Lack of Standard Process Control



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Multi-Material 3D Printing in the Defense Industry

6.2.2 3D Printing of Drones & Missiles

6.2.3 3D Printing of Complex Components

6.2.4 3D Printing of Food

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Patent Analysis



7 Military 3D Printing Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Printer

7.2.1 Printer, By Type

7.2.1.1 Industrial Printer

7.2.1.2 Portable Printer

7.3 Material

7.3.1 Material, By Type

7.3.1.1 Plastics

7.3.1.1.1 Plastic, By Type

7.3.1.1.1.1 Thermoplastics

7.3.1.1.1.2 Photopolymers

7.3.1.1.2 Plastic, By Form

7.3.1.1.2.1 Powder

7.3.1.1.2.2 Filament/Wire

7.3.1.1.2.3 Liquid

7.3.1.2 Metal

7.3.1.2.1 Metal, By Type

7.3.1.2.1.1 Steel

7.3.1.2.1.2 Aluminum

7.3.1.2.1.3 Titanium

7.3.1.2.1.4 Silver

7.3.1.2.1.5 Others

7.3.1.2.2 Metal, By Form

7.3.1.2.2.1 Powder

7.3.1.2.2.2 Filament/Wire

7.3.1.3 Ceramics

7.3.1.3.1 Ceramics, By Form

7.3.1.3.1.1 Powder

7.3.1.3.1.2 Filament/Wire

7.3.1.3.1.3 Liquid

7.3.1.4 Others

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Software, By Type

7.4.1.1 Printing

7.4.1.2 Design

7.4.1.3 Inspection

7.4.1.4 Scanning

7.5 Service



8 Military 3D Printing Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airborne

8.2.1 Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Engines

8.2.1.2 Aerostructures

8.2.1.3 Cockpit Controls

8.2.1.4 Others

8.2.2 Missiles

8.2.2.1 Rocket Engines

8.2.2.2 Fins

8.2.2.3 Guidance Systems

8.2.2.4 Controls

8.2.2.5 Others

8.2.3 UAV

8.2.3.1 UAV Engines

8.2.3.2 Aerostructures

8.2.3.3 Payloads

8.2.3.4 Others

8.3 Land

8.3.1 Vehicles

8.3.1.1 Engines

8.3.1.2 Structures

8.3.1.3 Others

8.3.2 Soldiers

8.3.2.1 Helmets

8.3.2.2 Vests

8.3.2.3 Communication Devices

8.3.2.4 Food

8.3.2.5 Others

8.3.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)

8.3.3.1 UGV Engines

8.3.3.2 Structures

8.3.3.3 Others

8.4 Naval

8.4.1 Ships

8.4.2 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMV)

8.5 Space



9 Military 3D Printing Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prototyping

9.3 Functional Part Manufacturing

9.4 Tooling



10 Military 3D Printing Market, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Powder Bed Fusion

10.3 Material Extrusion

10.4 Vat Photopolymerization

10.5 Material Jetting

10.6 Binder Jetting

10.7 Direct Energy Deposition

10.8 Sheet Lamination



11 Military 3D Printing Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Stereolithography

11.3 Fuse Deposition Modeling

11.4 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

11.5 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

11.6 Polyjet Printing

11.7 Inkjet Printing

11.8 Electron Beam Melting

11.9 Laser Metal Deposition

11.10 Digital Light Processing

11.11 Laminated Object Manufacturing



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Analysis

13.3 Market Ranking Analysis

13.4 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles



Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation

The Exone Company

EOS GmbH

Arcam AB

Norsk Titanium as

American Elements

Cimetrix Solutions

Artec

3T RPD

Optomec

Initial

Markforged

Smg3D

Engineering & Manufacturing Services

