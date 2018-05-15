Global Military 3D Printing Market 2018-2025: Rising Demand for Lightweight Parts and Components & Increasing Investments Made by Defense Entities

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Military 3D Printing Market by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Application (Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling, Prototyping), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Process, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military 3D printing market is projected to grow from USD 799.8 Million in 2018 to USD 4,594.4 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.37% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for lightweight parts and components in the defense industry and increasing investments made by defense entities in 3D printing projects are key factors projected to drive the growth of the military 3D printing market.
The military 3D printing market has been segmented on the basis of offering, process, application, platform, and region. Based on offering, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into printer, material, software, and service. The printer segment is projected to lead the military 3D printing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for 3D printed components from OEMs in the defense industry.
Based on process, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, and sheet lamination. The direct energy deposition segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the requirement for printing small-to-medium sized, and highly-complex functional parts of defense equipment.
Based on application, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into functional part manufacturing, tooling, and prototyping. 3D printing or additive manufacturing helps produce prototypes and models from 3D Computer-aided Design (CAD). OEMs in the defense industry are focused on the adoption of 3D printing technology to develop complex parts with minimum wastage. The need to produce cost-efficient prototypes according to specific customer requirements is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the prototyping segment.
Based on platform, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, and space. The airborne segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of 3D printing technology to develop lightweight and durable components of aircraft and drones.
Based on region, the military 3D printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region led the military 3D printing in 2017. The increasing applicability of 3D printing technology in various industries, such as aerospace, chemicals, and automotive, in North America is one of the most significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the military 3D printing market in this region.
12 Regional Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Analysis
13.3 Market Ranking Analysis
13.4 Competitive Scenario
