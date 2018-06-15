Global Military 3D Printing Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2027 - Development of Portable Printers and Rising Government Interest in 3D Printing Projects

The Global Military 3D Printing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of portable printers and rising government interest in 3D printing projects



On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into airborne, naval, land and space; where airborne is subdivided into unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), aircraft, missiles; where unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is segmented into aerostructures, palyloads, uav engines and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), aircraft is again bifurcated into cockpit controls, engines and other aircrafts and missiles is sectioned into guidance systems, fins, rocket engines, controls and other missiles; naval is again divided into soldiers, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVS), vehicles.



Based on the offering, the market is categorized into printer, materials, software and service. Printer is again classified into industrial printer and portable printer; Materials is again segregated into plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials. Software is subdivided as scanning, printing, inspection, design.



Depending on the process, the market is divided into binder jetting, direct energy deposition, material extrusion, material jetting, powder bed fusion, sheet lamination and vat photopolymerization.



By technology, the market is classified into stereolithography, selective laser sintering (SLS), polyjet printing, laser metal deposition, laminated object manufacturing, inkjet printing, fuse deposition modeling, electron beam melting, direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) and digital light processing.



Based on the application, the market is categorized into functional part manufacturing, prototyping and tooling.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Military 3D Printing Market, By Platform



5 Military 3D Printing Market, By Offering



6 Military 3D Printing Market, By Process



7 Military 3D Printing Market, By Technology



8 Military 3D Printing Market, By Application



9 Military 3D Printing Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



The Exone Company

Stratasys

Smg3D

Optomec

Norsk Titanium as

Markforged

Initial

EOS GmbH

Engineering & Manufacturing Services

Cimetrix Solutions

Artec

Arcam AB

American Elements

3T RPD

3D Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v28tr3/global_military?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-3d-printing-market-analysis--trends-report-2017-2027---development-of-portable-printers-and-rising-government-interest-in-3d-printing-projects-300667104.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

