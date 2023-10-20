Global Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market and Technology Forecast Report 2023-2031: Maximizing Aircraft Service Life and Aging Fleet Replacement Spurs Demand

20 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET
The Military aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market encompasses services for the maintenance and upkeep of military aerial platforms, including fighter, trainer, transport, and special mission aircraft. These MRO services are essential for ensuring the operational efficiency and longevity of military aircraft, involving different levels of maintenance categorized as O-level, I-level, and D-level.
The military MRO market demands a high degree of specialization, requiring precision and technical expertise. Aircraft maintenance is a crucial requirement for armed forces worldwide to ensure the effective operation of their aircraft fleets and maximize their service life. Consequently, the market is primarily driven by the need to replace aging fleets, perform midlife upgrades, and carry out scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on large fleets across various regions.
This study provides an in-depth analysis and forecasts the evolution of military MRO technologies, markets, and expenditures over the next eight years, spanning from 2024 to 2031 within the aerospace industry. It delves into market dynamics on a global scale, focusing on the top 95% of markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Throughout the report, we examine the current practices and value-added by military aircraft MRO, as well as how these practices are expected to evolve in the near and distant future. To offer the most comprehensive and realistic outlook, this report presents a twin-scenario analysis.
Covered in this study
- Overview: Snapshot of the military aircraft MRO market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various type and platform markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into fleet modernisation patterns and development of the technology for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the segmental market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the military aircraft MRO market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope
1.1.1 Introduction
1.2 Definitions
1.2.1 MRO Type
1.2.2 O-level
1.2.3 I-level
1.2.4 D-level
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Who will benefit from this study?
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Main Findings
2.3 Key Conclusions
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Technology overview
3.1.1 Industry 4.0
3.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance based on Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML)
3.3 Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
3.4 Robots and Drones for MRO
3.5 Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud
3.6 Blockchain
3.7 Additive Manufacturing (AM)
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Market Classification
4.2 Market Structure
4.3 Military Aircraft MRO programmes
4.4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market model
5.3 Drivers
5.4 Trends
5.5 Opportunities
5.6 Challenges
6 Country Analysis
6.1 Australia
6.2 China
6.3 European countries
6.4 India
6.5 Japan
6.6 Turkey
6.7 US
Companies Mentioned
- AAR CORP.
- Adani Defence
- AIM Norway
- Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M)
- Air Works
- Airbus SE
- Amentum Services, Inc.
- AMETEK Inc.
- AMMROC
- Aselsan
- BAE Systems
- Bharat Dynamics Limited
- Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)
- BJR Systems
- DynCorp
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- GridRaster
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)
- Honeywell
- International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO)
- Invert Robotics
- Korean Aerospace Engineering & Maintenance Services (KAEMS)
- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Metallisation
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Nayak Group
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Oxsensis
- PAE Incorporated
- Pratt & Whitney
- ProvenAir Technologies, LLC
- Raytheon Technologies
- Roke Manor
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Saab AB
- ST Engineering
- StandardAero
- TAE Aerospace
- Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)
- Tata Group
- Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL)
- Textron Aviation Defence
- The Boeing Company
- Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)
