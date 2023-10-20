Global Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market and Technology Forecast Report 2023-2031: Maximizing Aircraft Service Life and Aging Fleet Replacement Spurs Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Military aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market encompasses services for the maintenance and upkeep of military aerial platforms, including fighter, trainer, transport, and special mission aircraft. These MRO services are essential for ensuring the operational efficiency and longevity of military aircraft, involving different levels of maintenance categorized as O-level, I-level, and D-level.

The military MRO market demands a high degree of specialization, requiring precision and technical expertise. Aircraft maintenance is a crucial requirement for armed forces worldwide to ensure the effective operation of their aircraft fleets and maximize their service life. Consequently, the market is primarily driven by the need to replace aging fleets, perform midlife upgrades, and carry out scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on large fleets across various regions.

This study provides an in-depth analysis and forecasts the evolution of military MRO technologies, markets, and expenditures over the next eight years, spanning from 2024 to 2031 within the aerospace industry. It delves into market dynamics on a global scale, focusing on the top 95% of markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Throughout the report, we examine the current practices and value-added by military aircraft MRO, as well as how these practices are expected to evolve in the near and distant future. To offer the most comprehensive and realistic outlook, this report presents a twin-scenario analysis.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of the military aircraft MRO market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various type and platform markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into fleet modernisation patterns and development of the technology for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the segmental market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the military aircraft MRO market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.1.1 Introduction

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 MRO Type

1.2.2 O-level

1.2.3 I-level

1.2.4 D-level

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.1.1 Industry 4.0

3.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance based on Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML)

3.3 Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

3.4 Robots and Drones for MRO

3.5 Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud

3.6 Blockchain

3.7 Additive Manufacturing (AM)

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Classification

4.2 Market Structure

4.3 Military Aircraft MRO programmes

4.4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market model

5.3 Drivers

5.4 Trends

5.5 Opportunities

5.6 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Australia

6.2 China

6.3 European countries

6.4 India

6.5 Japan

6.6 Turkey

6.7 US

Companies Mentioned

AAR CORP.

Adani Defence

AIM Norway

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M)

Air Works

Airbus SE

Amentum Services, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

AMMROC

Aselsan

BAE Systems

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

BJR Systems

DynCorp

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GridRaster

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)

Honeywell

International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO)

Invert Robotics

Korean Aerospace Engineering & Maintenance Services (KAEMS)

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Metallisation

MTU Aero Engines AG

Nayak Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oxsensis

PAE Incorporated

Pratt & Whitney

ProvenAir Technologies, LLC

Raytheon Technologies

Roke Manor

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Saab AB

ST Engineering

StandardAero

TAE Aerospace

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)

Tata Group

Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL)

Textron Aviation Defence

The Boeing Company

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xxf3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets