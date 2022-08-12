Global Military Connectorized Microwave Modules Market 2021-2029 with Updates on Selected NATO Countries

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connectorized Microwave Modules (Military) - Forecasts and Markets 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In total the markets for all 17 classes of products (combined) are worth billions annually and growing continually from 2021 (base year) to 2029.

The main objectives of this four-section two-appendix report are to identify business opportunities in the technology sector of connectorized military microwave modules.

A major driving factor leading to this report has been the consequence of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Packed with detail this report is an essential tool covering 17 classes of products ranging from broadband amplifiers, through high-power amplifiers, transceivers and DRFMs.

A total eighty-two OEMs are identified and several of these are profiled. A substantial majority are headquartered in the USA. In this report the "Demand Side" is given particular prominence and appropriate 'Tier1' and 'Tier2' companies are profiled, including several specific EW and radar systems. Some relevant details are provided concerning NATO and Israel.

Summary



Introductory comments

Connectorized microwave modules going into:

EW and non-AESA military radar systems.

The time scale for the data in this report is 2021 to 2029 and we always focus on total addressable markets (TAMs = total markets minus captive markets).

Four driving factors identified.

Demand side

Overall (global) aspects

Major military equipment identified.

Electronic warfare (EW) and radar systems identified

Estimate global (free-world) defense spend for 2029

Estimate global (free-world) electronic systems

Defense spend for 2029

EW to have fastest market growth

General observations regarding military electronics:

Steadily increasing use of digital signal processing;

Increasingly "software-defined";

Steady trend toward ever-closer RF/digital convergence;

Correspondingly increasing application of (AI/ML);

Trend toward increasingly cognitive radar systems;

Trend toward decreasing power consumption (all systems);

Implementation of GaN technology

NATO (and Israel ) - substantial coverage & critique

Tier 1 corporations:

From Airbus to Thales Group

Tier 2 companies:

From Analog Devices to Teledyne Technologies

Most OEMs USA headquartered. In particular, we cite:

Analog Devices

MACOM

Mercury Systems

Qorvo

Teledyne Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

ES.1 Introductory comments

ES.2 Demand Side

ES.2.1 Overall (global) aspects

ES.2.2 NATO - and Israel

ES.2.3 Tier1 Corporations

ES.2.4 Some Tier2 Companies

ES.3 Supply Side

ES.3.1 The product categories

ES.3.2 Numbers of OEMs

ES.3.3 Employment distribution

ES.3.4 Free-World countries

ES.4 Market forecasts

ES.3.2.1 General and overall

ES.3.2.2 Markets into EW and Radar systems

Section 1 The Demand Side

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Some Global Aspects

1.3 Updates on (Mainly) Selected NATO Countries

1.4 Examples of Some Selected EW and Radar Systems

1.4.1 EW Systems

1.4.2 Radar Systems Relevant to This Report

1.4.3 Tier1 Players Supplying EW and Radar Systems

1.4.3.1 Airbus

1.4.3.2 BAE Systems

1.4.3.3 Boeing

1.4.3.4 Elbit Systems

1.4.3.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

1.4.3.6 L3Harris

1.4.3.7 Leonardo

1.4.3.8 Lockheed-Martin

1.4.3.9 Northrop-Grumman

1.4.3.10 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems ("Rafael")

1.4.3.11 Raytheon Technologies

1.4.3.12 Thales Group

1.4.4 Selected Tier2/Tier3 Companies

1.4.4.1 Analog Devices

1.4.4.2 CPII

1.4.4.3 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

1.4.4.4 Kratos Defense

1.4.4.5 Mercury Systems

1.4.4.6 Smiths Group

1.4.4.7 Teledyne Technologies

Section 2 The Supply Side: Overall Aspects

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Principal Groups of Products

2.3 Brief Details of the Various Product Types

2.4 Summary of Typical Supply Chains

2.5 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Section 3 Supply Side Industry Structure

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Detailed Considerations of the Supply-Side of the Industry

3.3 Analysis by Product Classification Category

3.4 OEMs Offering Microwave Products

3.5 Companies Segmented by Employee Numbers

3.6 Leading OEMs by Product Category.

3.7 DRFM manufacturers

Section 4 Market Data Including Annual Forecasts (TAMs) for Each Product Category: 2021 to 2029

4.1 Introduction

4.2 End-User Segments

4.3 Frequency Bands

4.4 Electronic Function Integration

4.5 Definitions and Organization of the Data and Forecasts

4.6 Critiques relating to all the data

4.7 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly

4.8 Overall global TAMs

4.9 Broadband Microwave Amplifiers

4.10 Microwave Limiting Amplifiers

4.11 Microwave Low-Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

4.12 Low-Phase Noise Amplifiers

4.13 Microwave Medium-Power Amplifiers (MPAs)

4.14 Microwave 'High'-Power Amplifiers (HPAs)

4.15 Logarithmic Amplifiers

4.16 Microwave Oscillators

4.17 Integrated Microwave Assemblies (IMAs)

4.18 Subtotal TAMs for EW and Radar Systems

APPENDIX A OEMs Manufacturing Active Connectorized Microwave Modules

APPENDIX B Glossary of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jylg2k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets