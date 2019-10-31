Global Military Cybersecurity Market Report 2019: Disruptive Technologies, Maturity Timelines, and R&D Investments 2018-2023
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Cybersecurity Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research highlights the most important military cybersecurity market trends, evaluates the market and the competition, sums up existing and evolving global threats, covers the main mergers and acquisitions, and explores upcoming disruptive technologies.
Cyber threats continue to evolve, changing their attack patterns and development structures, making it harder to detect and enact proper mitigation procedures in time. Today, weapon systems are more software dependent and networked. Embedded software and IT systems enable operational success; however, they create new and extensive vulnerabilities that must be addressed properly.
With the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and higher connectivity, the avenues of attack and the likelihood of a breach are increasing. As a result, cybersecurity is more critical than ever because of the potential consequences of breaches in a distributed environment, and military-dedicated networks require better protection, especially for legacy components.
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the global military cyber security market and the potential opportunities in this segment. This study discusses the aspects of new enabling technologies which are being budgeted for and pursued by militaries across the globe.
All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of the military cyber security market and how it is looking to evolve and grow during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking to address potential requirements of the military cyber security market will benefit from this study.
Digitization is transforming every aspect of the defense industry, from back-end office operations to the training of military personnel. Accordingly, cyber warfare has become the latest weapon of choice, turning cyberspace into the next battlefield for major geopolitical and social issues, and used by nations as a means of covert intelligence gathering and shadow diplomacy.
Ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States, Europe, China, and Russia have moved beyond rhetoric and stymied international relationships through covert cyber offenses that wage an ongoing intelligence war in cyberspace. As an integral part of the process, global defence industries are transforming their operations and capabilities, investing in disruptive new and existing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and quantum computing, which will drive further changes in cybersecurity in the upcoming years.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which disruptive technologies will have an impact on the military cyber security market over the next 10 years and what are their timelines?
- For each technology what is the time frame for impact in the market?
- What is the R&D investment into disruptive technologies?
- What are the military cybersecurity trends that can be observed?
- What are the key military cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions and the trends driving them?
- What are the military cybersecurity scenarios driving growth?
- Which countries are researching and developing these technologies?
- Which are the top military cybersecurity contractors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Scope
- Military Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
- Segmentation Discussion and Definition
- Segmentation of Military Cybersecurity Products and Services
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Global Cyberattacks and Incidents
- Global Cyber Warfare
- Major Cyberattack Threats and Incidents
4. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Military Cybersecurity Market Trends
6. Military Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions
- Overview M&A Trends
- Consolidation in Defence Cybersecurity
- Acquisition of Smaller Participants
- Partnerships to Widen Portfolio
- Selling of Commercial Cybersecurity Capabilities
7. Military Cybersecurity Forecasts
- Military Cybersecurity Market - Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- The Military Cybersecurity Market and Growth Scenarios 2018-2023
- Growth Scenarios Explained
8. The Global Competitive Landscape
- Top 10 Contractors in the US, 2017
- General Dynamics-CSRA
- Raytheon
- SAIC-Engility
- Lockheed Martin
- CACI International
- L3 Harris Technologies
- Northrop Grumman
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- ViaSat
- Leidos
- Notable Cybersecurity Contract Vehicles & Procurement Programs in the US
- Segmentation of Military Cybersecurity Products and Services
9. Global Demand for Military Cybersecurity Products and Services and Important Aspects by Main Countries
- Estimated Military Cybersecurity Market by Major Countries, 2017
- Main Countries Inspected
- The United States
- Canada
- Russia
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Turkey
- China
- India
- Australia
- Republic of Korea
- Japan
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- Brazil
- Israel
10. Disruptive Technologies, Maturity Timelines, and R&D Investments
- Military Cybersecurity Disruptive Technologies and Investments in R&D
- Disruptive Technologies Maturity Timelines
11. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing R&D Investments
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Solutions for Legacy Components
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Training of Skilled Personnel
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Public-Private Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Cyber Electronic Warfare
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- General Dynamics-CSRA
- Raytheon
- SAIC-Engility
- Lockheed Martin
- CACI International
- L3 Harris Technologies
- Northrop Grumman
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- ViaSat
- Leidos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3otw
