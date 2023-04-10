Global Military Exoskeleton Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation Provides a Nurturing Environment for the Evolution of Exoskeletons

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Exoskeleton: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Military Exoskeleton estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Partial-Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full-Body segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $399.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR



The Military Exoskeleton market in the U.S. is estimated at US$399.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$465.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Military Exoskeleton - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The COVID-19 Pandemic Comes Down Hard On Defense & Military Spending

Year 2020 to Go Down Into History as the Year of Disruption

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rising Fiscal Deficits Puts Defense Spending On the Chopping Block

COVID-19 has Shown How the World has Invested in the Wrong Fight. Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up: Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Dual Public Health & Economic Crisis to Send Defense Spending Plummeting After Recording a 10-Year High in 2019: Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023

Pandemic's Impact on Defense Budgets in Select Countries

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

US Department of Defense Base Budget (In US$ Billion) 2019 Vs 2020

Over 150 Billion Allocated to Military Personnel for Year 2020: Allocation of Base Plus Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) Defense Budget in the U.S. (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts a Direct & Lethal Blow on the Exoskeleton Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Military Exoskeleton: Scope, Definition & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Military Wearable Technology Hits Mainstream Opening New Avenues for Growth for Exoskeleton

The Evolving World of Wearables

Military Wearable Technology Hits Mainstream Opening New Avenues for Growth for Exoskeleton

Here's How Armies Worldwide Are Looking to Better Protect Their Combat Troops

The Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeletons Designs for Enhancing Human Performance

Technology for Human Augmentation Makes Headway Paving the Way for New Design Concepts in Exoskeletons

The Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation Provides a Nurturing Environment for the Evolution of Exoskeletons: Global Human Augmentation Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2023 & 2027

Focus on Advanced Military Capabilities is Already Bringing Human Augmentation Into the Spotlight

Despite the Hype About Electronic Warfare, Military Troops Still Remain the Touch Point for Defense & Battle and Protecting Them Becomes the Highest Prerogative

Soldiers Still Remain the Army's Greatest Asset & the Most Important Weapon System Underlining the Need to Protect Them & Ensure Success of Military Missions: Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Integration of AI Into Exoskeleton Unfolds New & Powerful Capabilities

AI's Growing Prominence in Military Applications Boosts Opportunities for AI-Powered Exoskeletons: Global AI in Military Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Intelligent Textiles Play an Important Role in the Development of Exoskeleton

New Generation Exoskeletons Need Smart, Intelligent & Functional Materials: Global Smart Textile Market (In US$ Billion) for Years

