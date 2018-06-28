Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market Research Study, 2018-2028: Territorial Disputes and High Threat of Terrorism - Primary Driving Forces

Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2018-2028, offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aircraft, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

A large number of countries across the globe are expected to invest heavily on replacing their fleets of aging aircraft. For instance, after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US and other allied countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East were left with a worn-out and damaged base of aircraft and other military equipment. This has resulted in the need for large-scale upgrade and replacement programs. Defense spending in Europe, Africa, and Latin America will also be largely driven by the need to replace aging fleets of aircraft.

The primary forces driving large scale military modernization plans in this region are territorial disputes and the high threat of terrorism. A significant increase in Chinese defense spending has led other countries in the region to increase their defense budget in order to maintain a balance of military power in the region.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following


  • Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
  • Recent developments and industry challenges - insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military aircraft segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants
  • Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand
  • Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028
  • Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Key Highlights

  • The Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.71% over 2018-2028.
  • In terms of categories, the multi-role aircraft segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally, with a market share of 62% followed by the transport aircraft segment with a share of 20.5%. Bombers and Reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft are anticipated to account for the third and fourth largest segments of expenditure with a share of 6.8% and 6.3% respectively over the forecast period. The remaining market share of 4.4% is expected to be constituted by the training aircraft sub-sector.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Global Military Aircraft Market - Overview
  3. Global Military Aircraft By Region, 2018-2028
  4. Global Military Aircraft By Segment, 2018-2028
  5. Market Dynamics
  6. Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
  7. Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
  8. Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
  9. Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
  10. Global Military Aircraft Market - Segment Analysis
  11. Segment Analysis: Multi-role Aircraft
  12. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  13. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  14. Segment Analysis: Transport Aircraft
  15. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  16. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  17. Segment Analysis: Reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft
  18. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  19. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  20. Segment Analysis: Bombers
  21. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  22. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  23. Segment Analysis: Training Aircraft
  24. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  25. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  26. Global Military Aircraft Market - Regional Analysis
  27. Global Military Aircraft - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
  28. Regional Analysis: North America
  29. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  30. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  31. Top Suppliers
  32. Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
  33. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  34. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  35. Top Suppliers
  36. Regional Analysis: Europe
  37. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  38. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  39. Top Suppliers
  40. Regional Analysis: Middle East
  41. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  42. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  43. Top Suppliers
  44. Regional Analysis: Latin America
  45. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  46. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  47. Top Suppliers
  48. Regional Analysis: Africa
  49. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  50. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  51. Top Suppliers
  52. Global Military Aircraft Market - Trend Analysis
  53. Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
  54. Global Military Aircraft - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
  55. Leading Segments in Key Countries
  56. Country Analysis - 12 leading countries
  57. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  58. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  59. Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
  60. Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
  61. Major Suppliers
  62. Segmental Analysis
  63. Military Aircraft Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
  64. Key Programs Analysis
  65. Description of key programs
  66. Delivery period, units and total expenditure
  67. Competitive Landscape Analysis
  68. Competitive analysis - 9 leading companies
  69. Major Products and Services
  70. Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
  71. Financial Deal and Contracts

Companies Mentioned

  • The Boeing Company
  • SAAB
  • BAE Systems
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • Embraer
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Dassault Aviation
  • Russian Aircraft Corporation
  • Pilatus Aircraft Limited
  • Alenia Aermachhi
  • Eurofighter
  • Sukhoi
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t4r3sm/global_military?w=5

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-research-study-2018-2028-territorial-disputes-and-high-threat-of-terrorism---primary-driving-forces-300673965.html

