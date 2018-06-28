Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market Research Study, 2018-2028: Territorial Disputes and High Threat of Terrorism - Primary Driving Forces

Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2018-2028, offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aircraft, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

A large number of countries across the globe are expected to invest heavily on replacing their fleets of aging aircraft. For instance, after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US and other allied countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East were left with a worn-out and damaged base of aircraft and other military equipment. This has resulted in the need for large-scale upgrade and replacement programs. Defense spending in Europe, Africa, and Latin America will also be largely driven by the need to replace aging fleets of aircraft.

The primary forces driving large scale military modernization plans in this region are territorial disputes and the high threat of terrorism. A significant increase in Chinese defense spending has led other countries in the region to increase their defense budget in order to maintain a balance of military power in the region.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following

Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges - insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military aircraft segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

The Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.71% over 2018-2028.

In terms of categories, the multi-role aircraft segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally, with a market share of 62% followed by the transport aircraft segment with a share of 20.5%. Bombers and Reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft are anticipated to account for the third and fourth largest segments of expenditure with a share of 6.8% and 6.3% respectively over the forecast period. The remaining market share of 4.4% is expected to be constituted by the training aircraft sub-sector.

Executive Summary Global Military Aircraft Market - Overview Global Military Aircraft By Region, 2018-2028 Global Military Aircraft By Segment, 2018-2028 Market Dynamics Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Global Military Aircraft Market - Segment Analysis Segment Analysis: Multi-role Aircraft Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Segment Analysis: Transport Aircraft Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Segment Analysis: Reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Segment Analysis: Bombers Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Segment Analysis: Training Aircraft Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Global Military Aircraft Market - Regional Analysis Global Military Aircraft - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028 Regional Analysis: North America Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Regional Analysis: Europe Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Regional Analysis: Middle East Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Regional Analysis: Latin America Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Regional Analysis: Africa Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Top Suppliers Global Military Aircraft Market - Trend Analysis Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores Global Military Aircraft - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028 Leading Segments in Key Countries Country Analysis - 12 leading countries Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028 Change in market share, 2018-2028 Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028 Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028 Major Suppliers Segmental Analysis Military Aircraft Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead) Key Programs Analysis Description of key programs Delivery period, units and total expenditure Competitive Landscape Analysis Competitive analysis - 9 leading companies Major Products and Services Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit Financial Deal and Contracts

The Boeing Company

SAAB

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

Embraer

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Russian Aircraft Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft Limited

Alenia Aermachhi

Eurofighter

Sukhoi

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

