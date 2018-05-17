Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2018-2022: Preference for Adopting Integrated and Web-architected Cloud-based System

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military helicopter MRO market will register a revenue of more than USD 9.8 billion by 2022.
Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring. Majority of the helicopter operators are expected to experience improved maintenance benefits and safety enhancements as OEMs make further developments in digital data acquisition and new-generation health and usage monitoring systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is joint ventures act as strategic initiatives. The military helicopter MRO market will witness an increase in joint ventures and according to the market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the market till 2022.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment. Vendors offering products integrated with upgrade military helicopters are required to adhere to the stringent regulatory norms of different countries. They work with government agencies and departments of defense in countries.
Key vendors
- Airbus
- CHC Helicopter
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky Aircraft)
- RUAG Group
- Russian Helicopters
- StandardAero
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MRO TYPE
- Comparison by MRO type
- Field maintenance
- Component depot maintenance
- Airframe depot maintenance
- Engine depot maintenance
- Market opportunity by MRO type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of 3D printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling through AM technology
- Increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring
- Preference for adopting integrated and web-architected cloud-based system
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/883b4p/global_military?w=5
