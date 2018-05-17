Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2018-2022: Preference for Adopting Integrated and Web-architected Cloud-based System

The global military helicopter MRO market will register a revenue of more than USD 9.8 billion by 2022.

Global Military Helicopter MRO Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring. Majority of the helicopter operators are expected to experience improved maintenance benefits and safety enhancements as OEMs make further developments in digital data acquisition and new-generation health and usage monitoring systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is joint ventures act as strategic initiatives. The military helicopter MRO market will witness an increase in joint ventures and according to the market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the market till 2022.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment. Vendors offering products integrated with upgrade military helicopters are required to adhere to the stringent regulatory norms of different countries. They work with government agencies and departments of defense in countries.

Key vendors

Airbus

CHC Helicopter

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky Aircraft)

RUAG Group

Russian Helicopters

StandardAero



