Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market Report 2023: Escalating use of UAV Systems Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's analysis shows that the global military optronics surveillance and sighting systems market would register growth at a CAGR of 5.70% in the projected period from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Safran Group

Thales Group

Bae Systems plc

Airbus Group Se

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Factors such as strained relations between neighboring countries & soaring border conflicts, and the escalating use of UAV systems are major factors driving the studied market. In addition, increasing efforts by countries to develop advanced defense technologies are also contributing to market growth.



Additionally, the growing demand for combat-protective military equipment and the advancement in radar technologies present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



However, the market is also plagued by challenges, such as the high expenditure associated with military equipment, an insufficient supply of military-grade chips, and the rise in cyber-attacks on defense systems, which hamper its growth.



The global market for military optronics surveillance and sighting systems spans across the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market over the forecast period. The surging geopolitical tensions and constant border threats have resulted in intense border patrolling and surveillance in South-East Asia, which has majorly driven the adoption of military optronics surveillance and sighting systems in this region.



On the other hand, the market in North America accounted for the dominant revenue share globally in 2022. Extensive patrolling and surveillance at the borders, particularly across the south-west border of the United States, to eliminate the flow of guns, money, & drugs and to facilitate lawful travel & commercial activities have bolstered the studied market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Technology Snapshot

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3. Market Maturity Analysis

2.4. Industry Components

2.5. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Escalating Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Systems

2.7.2. Growing Competition Among Countries to Develop Advanced Technologies

2.7.3. Soaring Border Conflicts and Strained Neighboring Country Relations

2.7.4. Ability of Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems to Provide Rapid Intel

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Expensive Military Equipment

2.8.2. Inadequate Supply of Military-Grade Chips in the Industry

2.8.3. Surge in Cyber Attacks on Defense Systems

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Use of Stealth Technology in Military

2.9.2. Growing Demand for Combat Protective Military Equipment

2.9.3. Advancements in Radar Technologies

2.9.4. Increase in Hypersonic Weapon Trials

2.10. Analyst Perspective



3. Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market Outlook - by Machinery

3.1. Image Intensifiers

3.2. Military Laser Systems

3.3. Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems



4. Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market Outlook - by Medium

4.1. Land

4.2. Aerial

4.3. Marine



5. Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market Outlook - by Product Type

5.1. Night Vision Devices

5.2. Handheld Thermal Imaging Devices

5.3. Integrated Observation Equipment

5.4. Standalone Infrared Devices

5.5. Seismic and Acoustic Sensors

5.6. Other Product Types



6. Global Military Optronics Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwluto

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets