Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market 2019-2024: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth

The unmanned ground vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period.

In recent times, many nations, notably the NATO members, have begun to invest heavily in autonomous military systems. Though the focus had been largely on the unmanned aerial vehicles, the investments in the development of UGVs have also grown in recent times. This is acting as a major driving factor for the growth of military unmanned ground vehicle market.

The need for reducing the number of fatalities and protection of soldiers on the battlefield is driving the demand for UGVs.

Scope of the Report



The market study of military UGVs is confined to the use of UGVs in military sector only. The market is segmented based on application into Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, and Explosive Disposal. The Explosive Disposal segment includes Mine clearance and Bomb disposal applications of the UGVs.



Key Market Trends



Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with Government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support.



Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities.



The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles.



Various companies in Israel, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices' removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions.



For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the Governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The military unmanned ground vehicle market is highly fragmented with many companies taking a minor share of the market. The key players in the market are QinetiQ Group plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., General Dynamics, Rheinmetall AG, and Harris Corporation. Players across the globe are working towards developing new UGVs with advanced control systems and technologies, while militaries world over are getting their hands on the latest technology in autonomous armored vehicle systems.



Major companies are also concentrating on research on UGVs, and soon these big firms will partner with smaller firms or acquire them to gain access to local market and also gain access to technologies these firms have developed and deployed across the globe along with their experience and expertise.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mobility

5.1.1 Wheeled

5.1.2 Tracked

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Combat

5.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

5.2.3 Explosive Disposal

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.2 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.3 NEXTER Group

6.2.4 Oshkosh Corporation

6.2.5 Harris Corporation

6.2.6 ASELSAN AS

6.2.7 QinetiQ Group PLC

6.2.8 Cobham PLC

6.2.9 Milrem Robotics

6.2.10 Roboteam Ltd

6.2.11 Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)

6.2.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



