Global Milk Testing Market Report 2023: Rising Foodborne Disease Outbreaks Drives Growth

The dairy products testing market is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2022, growing to USD 6.3 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Dairy testing is a method used to test dairy products such as milk and milk powder, cheese, butter and curds, baby foods, ice cream and desserts, etc.

During this process, dairy products are reviewed, tested and inspected to ensure they meet various international and domestic food safety and regulatory criteria. Milk testing tests the quality of dairy products, ensures the composition and authenticity of ingredients, and limits the risk of milk fraud.



Market Drivers



The number of food-borne diseases is increasing. The rise in foodborne disease outbreaks is expected to significantly boost the market growth. Dairy products are a major source of foodborne illness worldwide, with raw and unpasteurized milk, ice cream and cheese being the most common sources of contamination.

Testing of dairy products confirms that the products are not affected by spoilage organisms and pathogens and that the products are safe for consumption. As of April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that contaminated food costs low- and middle-income countries $110 billion annually in lost productivity and medical costs.

Additionally, children under the age of five witness 40 percent of foodborne illnesses, resulting in approximately 125,000 deaths each year. Therefore, the rise in foodborne disease outbreaks is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing Technological Development in Dairy Testing Market Technological advancement is a significant trend that is gaining immense popularity in the dairy testing market. Major companies operating in the dairy products testing market are strongly focusing on new technological solutions to strengthen their position globally.

For example, the Royal Dutch DSM launched the Delvo Phage test kit in November 2021, which makes it possible to detect phages in dairy in one hour, reducing waste, improving cheese quality and yield, and increasing the value of cheese production by 5-10%. This new solution enables producers of fermented milk products and cheeses to make real-time data-driven decisions, leading to even better and more profitable production processes.



Market Restraints



Several issues related to the dairy testing market. The milk markets of countries with developing economies are very fragmented, dominated by small dairy farms.

As a result, dairy products move through storage, processing and distribution chains where they are expected to be adulterated or contaminated. Food testing requires coordination between market stakeholders, infrastructural support and appropriate enforcement. However, several developing countries do not meet this requirement, which is hindering the growth of the dairy products testing market.



Market Opportunities

Increasing pathogenic contamination of dairy products



Both pasteurized milk and raw milk can easily become contaminated during transportation, storage, and bottling. The two most important factors in the contamination of pasteurized milk are post-pasteurization contamination and equipment failure. Campylobacter, Listeria monocytogenes, Escherichia coli O157:H7 and Salmonella typhimurium are the four main sources of pathogens in raw milk. Raw milk has been found to be a major source of bacterial pathogens that cause human illness and, in some cases, even death.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Safety Testing

Quality Analysis

By Technology

Traditional

Rapid

By Product

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese

Butter & Desserts

Baby Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

