Global Milking Robots Market Report 2022 to 2027: Growing Demand for Dairy Products and Subsequent Increase in Number of Dairy Farms Globally Presents Opportunities

The milking robots market is estimated to be worth USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Herd size between 100 and 1,000 to hold the second largest share of the milking robots market during the forecast period

Farms with an average herd size between 100 and 1,000 are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China. Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 1,000 extensively use milking robots as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.

Farms with herd sizes between 100 and 1,000 cows prefer robotic milking with multi-stall units. In such units, a single robotic arm serves two or more stalls and is capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time, facilitating ease and convenience in farms with larger herds.

The market for services to register the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027 in milking robots market

The milking robots market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Growing awareness about the benefits of using automated milking solutions especially in farms with large herds and methods to analyze data captured by software platforms and mobile applications are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the services market.

Milking robots market in the Asia Pacific to witness robust growth during 2022-2027

Increasing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of milking robots is a key factor fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific. The growing population and the subsequent increase in demand for milk and dairy products have led to a surge in livestock rearing operations in the region, creating opportunities for the adoption of automated milking solutions such as milking robots. Moreover, rapid urbanization and economic growth in countries such as China and India are also expected to lead to a surge in demand for milking automation solutions to meet the growing demand for milk and other dairy products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Milking Robots Market

4.2 Milking Robots Market, by Offering

4.3 Milking Robots Market, by Herd Size

4.4 Milking Robots Market, by System Type

4.5 Europe: Milking Robots Market, by Offering and Country, 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduced Labor Costs due to Automation in Dairy Farms

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Dairy Farms

5.2.1.3 Benefits Offered by Automatic Milking Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

5.2.2.2 Gradual Transition to Vegan Diet Affecting Market Growth in Europe

5.2.2.3 Dearth of Skill and Limited Understanding of Technology Among Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Products and Subsequent Increase in Number of Dairy Farms Globally

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Milking Robots in Developing Countries

5.2.3.3 Increasing Investments by Governments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Milking Robots with Grazing Systems and Lack of Standardization

5.2.4.2 Trade Barriers and Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Milking Robots Market: Ecosystem

5.5 Key Technology Trends

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Increase in Milk Yield in Folsom Dairy Farm (Canada)

5.10.2 Enhancement of Overall Milking Process in Newlands Family Farm (US)

5.10.3 Improvement in Labor Efficiency in Van Adrichem's Family Dairy Farm (Australia)

5.11 Trade Data

5.12 Regulatory Environment

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

6 Milking Robots Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Automation and Control Devices

6.2.1.1 Robotic Arm Devices

6.2.1.1.1 Facilitate Milking with High Speed and Accuracy

6.2.1.2 Control and Display Units

6.2.1.2.1 Act as User Interface for Operators

6.2.1.3 Milk Meters

6.2.1.3.1 Deliver Accurate Data Related to Milk Yield to Improve Farm Profitability

6.2.1.4 Milk Analyzers

6.2.1.4.1 Used to Measure Fat Content in Milk Samples

6.2.1.5 Cleaning and Detection Systems

6.2.1.5.1 Facilitate Positioning and Orientation of Individual Teats

6.2.1.6 Others

6.2.2 Sensing and Monitoring Devices

6.2.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2.1.1 Wide Range of Sensors Used for Different Milking Applications

6.2.2.1.2 Temperature Sensors

6.2.2.1.2.1.1 Used to Monitor Body Temperature of Cows

6.2.2.1.3 Environmental Sensors

6.2.2.1.3.1.1 Facilitate Optimum Milk Production by Regulating Environmental Variables Inside Farm

6.2.2.2 RFID Tags and Readers

6.2.2.2.1 Instrumental in Tracking and Monitoring Cattle

6.2.2.3 Camera Systems

6.2.2.3.1 Monitor Animal Health and Movement on Dairy Farms

6.2.2.4 Others

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Cloud-based Software

6.3.1.1 Offers Benefits Such as Optimized Performance and Ease of Access

6.3.2 On-Premise Software

6.3.2.1 Facilitates Reuse of Servers and Storage Hardware

6.4 Services

6.4.1 System Integration and Consulting Services

6.4.1.1 Enable Manufacturers to Provide Advanced Milking Solutions

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Include Hardware Installation, Software Functioning, and Monitoring Output of Automatic Milking Solutions

6.4.3 Connectivity Services

6.4.3.1 Ensure Seamless Connectivity Between Device Domains and End-users

6.4.4 Assisted Professional Services

6.4.4.1 Provide Additional Information to Farmers to Improve Farm Productivity

6.4.4.2 Supply Chain Management Services

6.4.4.2.1 Optimize Inventory, Transportation, and Procurement of Raw Materials

6.4.4.3 Climate Information Services

6.4.4.3.1 Keep Dairy Farmers Updated About Weather Conditions to Ensure Proper Milk Yield

6.4.4.4 Others

6.4.5 Maintenance and Support Services

6.4.5.1 Include Troubleshooting of Problems Related to Hardware and Software

7 Milking Robots Market, by System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Stall Unit

7.2.1 Growing Number of Small Farms to Boost Adoption of Single-Stall Units

7.3 Multi-Stall Unit

7.3.1 Used in Commercial Farms

7.4 Automated Milking Rotary (Amr)

7.4.1 Suitable for Large Farms

8 Milking Robots Market, by Herd Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 100

8.2.1 Incur Low Equipment Costs

8.3 Between 100 and 1,000

8.3.1 Employ Milking Robots with Multi-Stall Units

8.4 Above 1,000

8.4.1 Adopt Milking Robots to Reduce Labor Costs on Large Farms

9 Milking Robots Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Player

10.2.1 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.2.2 Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Geographic Presence

10.2.4 Manufacturing Footprint

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.4 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2017-2021

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6.2 Progressive Companies

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6.5 Starting Blocks

10.7 Company Footprint

10.8 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Delaval

11.2.2 Gea Group

11.2.3 Lely

11.2.4 Boumatic

11.2.5 Fullwood Joz (Subsidiary of Joz)

11.2.6 Milkomax Solutions Laitieres Inc.

11.2.7 System Happel GmbH

11.2.8 Waikato Milking Systems Nz Lp

11.2.9 Ams Galaxy Usa

11.2.10 Dairymaster

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Mirobot

11.3.2 Milkplan

11.3.3 Milkwell Milking Systems

11.3.4 Connecterra B.V.

11.3.5 Arcnut Technologies

11.3.6 Prompt Equipments Pvt Ltd.

11.3.7 Afimilk Ltd.

11.3.8 Vansun Technologies Private Limited

11.3.9 Adf Milking Ltd.

11.3.10 Sezer Agriculture and Milking Technologies

11.3.11 Stellapps Technologies

11.3.12 Yuyao Yuhai Livestock Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

11.3.13 Beijing Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Co. Ltd.

11.3.14 Shanghai Ruike Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

11.3.15 Daviesway Pty Ltd.

11.3.16 Hokofarm Group

12 Appendix

